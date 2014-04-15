2014 Zol Agenda: Joyful and Inspirational Book 'Disguised' as a Yearly Agenda

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- With the release of the 2014 Zol Agenda, Jorge Luis S.B. recognizes the changing work habits of the Twenty-First Century employee. Workers are no longer drones and slaves to the clock. Instead, offices are creative, colorful spaces and bosses have become focused on nurturing individual talents through project-based work.



The 2014 Zol Agenda is much, much more than a calendar. Using a week-at-a-glance format, the agenda seamlessly integrates family life and professional activities, while promoting productivity and general wellbeing. As Luis points out, everything about the way people live and work has changed – and agendas must catch up with the rest of the world.



“We do not see work and success as we did in the past,” says the author. “Fulfillment is now manifested in so many different ways, and guiding people to find that fulfillment is vital. The agenda is visually intuitive and focused on ideas, steps and goals rather than time. It used to be that time mattered much more – now, creativity is the name of the game.”



Synopsis:



UPLIFTING MONTHLY STORIES; INSPIRATIONAL WEEKLY WORDS; REFRESHING NEW DESIGN FOR TODAY'S WORK STYLE; PRACTICAL DESIGN FOCUSED MORE ON YOUR WELL BEING AND CREATIVITY THAN ON THE NUMBERS OF A CLOCK.



The 2014 Zol Agenda, takes us on the steps of easy manifestation. The concept is to begin with Balance, moving us to Clarity, choosing and defining a Focus, creating a Momentum on an ambiance of joy and easiness; and finally the least important step: "The Manifestation of the Desire".



The simplicity of the stories moves us from the complex world of today, to the basic feelings of easiness and joy, from where the reader can implement the steps needed to accomplish their desires. The design allows us to focus more on our creative endeavor than on the pushing of on time activities. The logical grouping of these activities allows for a more relaxed accomplishment of them, and the planning section allows for a visualization of the steps needed to accomplish the desire.



Although the agenda does provide a way for people to keep track of their daily appointments, projects and tasks, what Luis is most proud of is the messages the book contains.



“It provides a daily point of inspiration and uplifts with short and refreshing messages of profound wisdom, inspired by my years of travels, joys and learning,” says Luis. “Not to mention, it is also a book, with twelve stunning short stories – one per month – to ponder and let settle. Readers have told us how much the stories resonated with them, and how the words within gave them moments of grace in an otherwise hectic day. What can be more valuable than that?”



‘2014 Zol Agenda: Much More Than A Calendar’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1fSmGrt



About Don Jorge Luis S.B.

He was born the son of a writer in Colombia, South America. However after seeing the struggles of his artistic father he decided to go for something more stable as well as challenging and pursued a degree in Mechanical Engineering, and other advanced studies. He moved to the U.S.A. to pursue a Master Degree in Mechanical Engineering at R.I.T. Rochester Institute of Technology. In his professional life he worked with large corporations and fortune five hundred companies where he held sales, marketing and project management positions.



However, the apple does not fall far from the tree, and his urge to write was practiced by him at nights and at odd times, which he handled keeping a journal next to him to write clear concepts that came to him on unexpected times.



His style, perhaps influenced from the engineering community, is of short self contained stories with deep messages. It is not his first book, but it is the first one where has made the most serious effort to publish and follow up.



The simple upbringing on the river banks of the Gran Rio De La Magdalena, his international travels and education, and the ups, downs and curves that life throws to us all served him well to develop his unique style in writing as well as in fun and engaging presentations.



Don Jorge Luis S.B. has taught seminars at: Camara de Comercio, Caracas; World Trade Center, Bogota; UTEP University of Texas at El Paso.