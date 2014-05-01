2014's Best Skin Care Products Website SkinCareHelper Adds New Revitol Reviews, Tips and More

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- SkinCareHelper, a website that is devoted to offering information, tips and reviews of 2014’s best skin care products including Revitol reviews and much more, has just added a great deal of new information to the site, http://skincarehelper.org/



The website was founded by a woman named Allie, a skin care expert who enjoys writing about the many products that are currently on the market. In addition to recommendations and reviews of many products, including Revitol hair removal cream and the best eyelash growth serum 2014 has to offer so far, Allie also features comparisons of some of the top products in different categories. From information and reviews of acne solutions and face serums to butt enhancement, spray tans, cellulite lotions and much more, SkinCareHelper is one-stop skin care product shop.



For example, in her review of the best spray tan, Allie wrote that she feels that Idol Tan is currently the best self tanner 2014 has available. In addition to being her personal favorite, Allie said Idol Tan offers a long-lasting golden tan that looks natural. As a bonus, the product is easy to use and it comes with a 100 percent guarantee.



In the Revitol hair removal cream reviews, Allie noted that the product has helped solve a problem that affects many people: unwanted hair.



“Got hair growing in the places you don’t want it to? Many people hate this,” Allie wrote in her review, adding that if hair growing in undesired places is a problem for people, then they should take action and purchase an effective hair removal cream to help.



“Revitol Hair Removal Cream is the best for this problem as it’s helped over ten thousand people around the world. Removing unwanted hair for men and women has never been easier then it is now, the choice is yours.”



For people who are interested in growing longer eyelashes, SkinCareHelper now includes a new review of the best eyelash growth serum 2014 has to offer. For women who are tired of using huge amounts of mascara every day in an effort to make their eyelashes look longer and healthier, Allie offers a review of Idol Lash, which she calls the best eyelash growth serum. In most cases, she wrote, people start to notice a difference within 2 to 4 weeks of using the product, and since it comes in a small mascara-like tube, it is easy to take along in a purse or backpack.



About SkinCareHelper.org

SkinCareHelper was founded by a woman named Allie who writes about skin care, health and beauty topics as well as tips, recommendations, product reviews and comparisons. More content is being added regularly to the website, while the main target is to provide the visitors the exact information and solutions they been looking for. For more information, please visit skincarehelper.org/