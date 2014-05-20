2015-2025-Wearable Technology for Animals-Market Growth, Trends and Opportunities

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Written by a leading PhD analyst specialising in the area for ten years and by a veterinary surgeon, this report considers achievements and potential from many directions including purpose of the device, activity by country, RFID vs non-RFID, the rapid increase in variety of non-RFID devices and what they are. For example, diagnosis and treatment is increasingly seen and we identify which types of animal benefit first, such as horses, and what the market share by purpose will become. Pets, livestock and wild animals are all covered.



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There is a careful appraisal of the very different needs and potential by type of animal within these categories. The trends in systems are also given and the most promising new products are identified out of 141 profiled with contact and product details compared. We extract lessons for the animal wearable industry from the good and the bad of wearable technology for humans as a market, such as where the novelty peaks and commoditisation will occur and where enduring growth business will be established.



Wearable technology for humans is a hot topic as evidenced by the large sales of our February report on this topic and the dramatic Google Trends under Wearable. People are therefore asking whether wearable technology for animals will also thrive in future and the 300 suppliers and many start-ups now appearing with wearable technology for animals to sell want to understand the big picture and the competition and evolving market. The big actual and potential users from farms to horse studs may also need input.



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This report concerns the needs, technology and markets for wearable electronics for animals, from pets to livestock and wild animals. We include the back-up equipment and systems and devices that are ingested to rest in a stomach of an animal. We also include devices implanted under the skin.



There are currently about 300 manufacturers of such things in the world, the highest percentage in China, making very basic product at lowest price, followed by the USA then other countries we identify, the latter including the primary innovators. Over the coming decade, manufacturers will rise to 500 as the value market increases more than 2.5 times. Most of these devices and their systems are used in the USA and Europe followed by Australia where RFID tagging of cattle is mandatory.



RFID ear tags for cows then non-RFID collars on dogs for many purposes are currently the most popular forms of wearable electronics on animals across the world. In 2025, livestock tagging will still be most popular but it will much more often involve diagnostics. Indeed, medical diagnostic tagging of livestock, pets and endangered species will become commonplace. Medical treatment using electronics and electrics will also be steadily adopted following today's practice on humans with heating, cooling, iontophoretic drug delivery and so on, eventually even in response to the fitted diagnostics.



The animals most likely to employ wearable electronics in volume in the next decade are those controlled by humans notably certain livestock, work animals and pets that we identify but conservation of wild species will also increase in number and sophistication.



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Table of Contents



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS

1.1. Scope

1.2. Two types - different characteristics

1.3. Forecasts 2014-2025

1.4. Animal electronics: needs, market dynamics, types

1.4.1. Market opportunities and definitions

1.4.2. Main purposes of wearable electronics for animals

1.4.3. Purposes related to RFID and non-RFID explained

1.5. Business dynamics

1.5.1. Analysis of manufacturers

1.5.2. High valuations

1.5.3. Market maturity and business success

1.5.4. Will the big companies arrive?

1.6. Lessons from wearable electronics for humans



2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. Challenges and needs

2.2. Methods of traceability

2.2.1. RFID most widely used

2.2.2. Live animal

2.2.3. Food products

2.2.4. Up and coming technologies to monitor and identify food

2.3. Legislation driving animal, food and farming RFID

2.3.1. Indirect legal push

2.3.2. Legislation specifically calling for RFID



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