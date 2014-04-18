2015-China Environmental Protection Equipment Industry-Market Growth, Trends and Opportunities

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Originated in 1973, China’s environmental protection industry witnessed rapid development in the period of "Eleventh Five-Year" (1996-2010) and "Twelfth Five-Year" (2011-2015) after experiencing the initial phase in 1980s and the rudimentary development in 1990s. Bolstered by the national policy and market demand, the environmental protection equipment manufacturing performed well and maintained a steady growth rate and profit margin in 2012.



Browse Full Report With TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/china-environmental-protection-equipment-industry-report-2013-2015



In 2012, the gross industrial output value and the sales output value of environmental protection equipment manufacturing (including environmental protection equipment manufacturing and environmental monitoring instrumentation manufacturing) enterprises were hit RMB191.379 billion and RMB187.947 billion respectively, a year-on-year increase of 19.46% and 19.58% separately. The sales-output ratio turned to be 98.21%, ranking 45th.



In 2012, the output of pollution control equipment increased by 36.2% year on year to 320,000 sets, containing 86,800 sets of water pollution control equipment (up 34.4% year on year), 107,100 sets of air pollution control equipment (up 25.8% year on year), 9,600 sets of solid waste treatment equipment (down 8.2% year on year), 1,186 sets of noise and vibration control equipment (down 5.6% year on year).



According to China Environmental Protection Industry Association, the total size of the dust removal industry approximated RMB14.3 billion in 2012. Chinese dedusting equipment manufacturers mainly embrace Longking Environmental Protection, Feida Environmental Science & Technology and Kelin Environmental Protection Equipment. Three of them gained the combined revenue of RMB6.28 billion in 2012, accounting for 43.9% of the total. In particular, Longking Environmental Protection achieved the revenue of RMB4.24 billion, sweeping 29.7%, far more than the other two companies



To Get Download Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/182286



In point of downstream customers, Longking Environmental Protection covers a wider scope, earned RMB1.6 billion in the thermal power industry, RMB150 million in the iron and steel industry and RMB500 million in the cement industry in 2011. Feida Environmental Science & Technology mainly embarks on the thermal power industry with the revenue of RMB1 billion, while it is rarely involved in iron, steel and cement industries. Kelin Environmental Protection Equipment focuses on the iron and steel industry, and obtained the revenue of RMB380 million in 2011.

Table of Content



1 Overview of Environmental Protection Equipment Industry

1.1 Definition and Classification

1.2 Industry Chain



2 Operating Environment of China Environmental Protection Equipment Industry

2.1 Policy

2.2 Investment



3 Development of China Environmental Protection Equipment Industry

3.1 Status Quo

3.2 Market Supply and Demand

3.3 Regional Competition Pattern



To Read Complete Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/182286



4 Impact of Environmental Protection Equipment Upstream and Downstream Industries

4.1 Upstream Industries

4.1.1 Iron and Steel

4.1.2 Non-Ferrous Metals

4.2 Downstream Industries

4.2.1 Air Pollution Control

4.2.2 Solid Waste Treatment

4.2.3 Water Pollution and Sludge Treatment



5 Major Chinese Environmental Protection Equipment Companies

5.1 Zhejiang Feida Environmental Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

5.1.1 Profile

5.1.2 Operation

5.1.3 Revenue Structure

5.1.4 Environmental Protection Equipment Business

5.1.5 Gross Margin

5.1.6 Anticipation and Outlook



Contact US:

Office: United States

State Tower

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States



Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz