2017 Baby Food Industry Outlook in Middle East and North Africa: Market Shares, Research and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- The baby food industry in MENA has been growing at rapid pace with market dominated by few players. The Middle East and North Africa market for baby food escalated at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2007-2012 generating revenues worth USD million in 2012 growing from USD million in 2007.



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Milk or infant formula has been the largest contributor to the market which accounted for more than % share of the market in 2012. The dried baby food, the second largest segment contributed % in the year 2012. Saudi Arabia held the maximum share with a contribution of 37.0% in the overall revenues of the MENA region in 2012. Even during the recessionary years of 2008-2009, the baby food industry in MENA fared well witnessing an annual growth of 11.7% in 2008 and by 11.1% in 2009.



Saudi Arabia is currently witnessing growing demand for baby food, with a high birth rate of 19.2 births per 1,000 people noted in 2012 and rising women contribution in workplace. As the workforce dynamics change with increasing women participation, the time constraints of the occupation has propelled parents to opt for packaged baby food offering a convenient solution. Milk or infant formula is the largest revenue generator in baby food market in Saudi Arabia. Despite having a strong tradition of breastfeeding, less than nearly 20% of the women exclusively breast feed their children, as they prefer infant formula. The revenues of the Saudi Arabia milk formula market has inclined at a rate of 15.7% over the review period of 2007-2012. Wyeth (Nestle), Similac, Nestle Nan, Aptamil and Bebelac are some of the major standard milk formula brands in Saudi Arabia. Other small players in the market such as Liptomil, Enfragrow and others accounted for % of the entire standard milk formula market in Saudi Arabia in 2012.



As of 2012, Israel was ranked 16th among 187 world nations on the UN's Human Development Index (HDI), which places it in the group of very highly developed nations. Israel has witnessed a high demand for baby food over the past years on account of increasing urbanization and income levels along with enhanced role of women in the workplace. The country is presently witnessing a burgeoning demand for all the segments of baby food with overall market registering a CAGR of 13.4% during 2007-2012. The annual expenditure on infant cereal or dried baby food by the parents in Israel has inclined from USD 241.1 in 2007 to . Nestle, Omelac and Milupa are some of the dominant players in the market for baby cereals in the country.



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The market for baby food products in Egypt has grown with a CAGR of 5.4% during the years of 2007-2012 and recorded revenues worth USD million in the year 2012. People in Egypt are extremely price- sensitive, hence people belonging to high and middle class income are anticipated to remain as the major consumers of baby food in the country. The average annual expenditure on prepared baby food was recorded as USD in 2012 as compared to USD in 2007. Some of major brands in prepared food industry include Hero Baby Apple Compote Jar and Sunval Biobamini Baby Food Rice.



The continuously changing consumer lifestyles and a high rate of population growth are expected to continue supporting the growth for the baby food segment in Morocco. Morocco baby food industry is expected to achieve revenues of USD million in 2013 and USD million in 2017. Consequently, the baby food market in Algeria is anticipated to register increasing growth in the span of next five years (2013-2017), receiving impetus from a growing number of parents who will willingly purchase healthy baby food products with a view to provide best possible nutrition to their babies.



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UAE Baby Food Industry Outlook to 2017 - Rapid Urbanization and Western Influences to Steer the Growth



The report titled ‘UAE Baby Food Industry Outlook to 2017 – Rapid Urbanization and Western Influences to Steer the Growth’ provides a comprehensive analysis of the various aspects such as market size, segmentation, trends and developments and future projections of the baby food market in the country. The report also provides detailed explanation of the various macro and industry factors which are driving the growth of baby food industry in UAE. Browse Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/uae-baby-food-industry-outlook-to-2017-rapid-urbanization-and-western-influences-to-steer-the-growth-report.html



Israel Baby Food Industry Outlook to 2017 - Driven by Sustained Demand for Standard and Follow-on Milk Formula



The country is well developed in terms of its baby food market structure, with infant formula accounting for more than ~% of the market throughout the span of 2007-2012. The revenues of standard milk have inclined at a CAGR of 14.5% during the span of 2007-2012, gathering revenues of USD ~ million in 2012 which has increased from USD ~ million in 2007. On the other hand, the annual expenditure on infant cereal or dried baby food by the parents in Israel has inclined from USD 241.1 in 2007 to USD ~ in 2012. Browse Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/israel-baby-food-industry-outlook-to-2017-driven-by-sustained-demand-for-standard-and-follow-on-milk-formula-report.html



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