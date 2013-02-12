2017 Future of the Israeli Defense Industry Market: Growth at a CAGR of 2.97% During the Forecast Period.

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Future of the Israeli Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2017



Future of the Israeli Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2017 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Israeli defense industry.



In 2012, the Israeli defense market valued US$13.10 billion, which represented the third largest military expenditure in the Middle East. During the review period, Israeli defense expenditure declined at a CAGR of -0.94% but is expected to record growth at a CAGR of 2.97% during the forecast period. The growth can be partially attributed to the US$15.5 billion of military aid from the US scheduled between 2013 and 2017; moreover, the continued security threats from Iran, Syria, and other neighboring Arab countries is forecast to result in Israel spending US$71.3 billion on defense during the forecast period.



The security threats posed by Iran and Syria, hostility from neighboring countries, and Israel's inadequate troop size as a result of the country's small population, are expected to drive the country's defense expenditure during the forecast period. During the same period, the continued military aid of US$3.1 billion per year from the US will continue to increase the spending power of the country. Between 2013 and 2017, Israel is expected to accelerate its defense procurement plans to prepare for potential confrontations with Iran or Syria.



Future of the Israeli Defense Industry Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2017 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



The report includes trend analysis of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the Israeli defense industry.

The report covers five forces analysis to identify various power centers in the industry and how these are expected to develop in the future.

The report allows readers to identify possible ways to enter the market, together with detailed descriptions of how existing companies have entered the market, including key contracts, alliances, and strategic initiatives.

The report helps the reader to understand the competitive landscape of the defense industry in Israel. It provides an overview of key defense companies, both domestic and foreign, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.



Key Market Issues



The Israeli government has introduced mandatory offsets for all defense transactions exceeding US$5 million. As Israel is intent on forging long-term relations between domestic firms and foreign investors, no penalties or clause for liquidated damages are imposed on defaulters. Indeed, one of the most important principles underlying the offset policies is that the activities pursued by domestic and foreign firms should be beneficial to both parties.

The military aid Israel has received from the US through government-to-government agreements has significantly supported the development the Israeli defense industry, and as a result, a significant portion of the equipment used by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is of US origin, which provides US defense manufacturers with opportunities to enter the Israeli defense industry. For example, The Boeing Company, Bell Textron, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, and Hughes are all US defense firms that have entered the Israeli defense market through extensive military sales programs. Israel also stocks US military hardware such as armored vehicles and artillery shells, which can be used in the case of an emergency.

In the last fifty years, Israel has developed a largely self-sufficient domestic defense industry, which satisfies the majority of its defense requirements; however, the nation continues to rely on external technologies to fulfill its more advanced requirements, such as aircraft, air defense systems, and submarines. As a result, the majority of foreign OEMs keen to enter the Israeli defense industry form an alliance with Israeli defense firms to jointly develop and market defense equipment in the international market, which is also beneficial to foreign companies as many are able to capitalize on Israeli expertise in unmanned aerial vehicles, missile defense systems, and defense electronics. The partnership between General Dynamics and Aeronautics Defense Systems, formed in 2004, is an example of market entry through such an alliance; the two companies established a joint venture to develop and manufacture defense and homeland security products, unmanned multi-application systems (UMAS) in particular. These products are sold in the US and other international defense markets.

Although the Israeli economy encourages foreign investment in other industries, investment into its defense sector continues to be prohibited; Israeli government officials cite national security as the reason for this prohibition.



