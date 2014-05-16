2018 Asia Pacific Animal Feed Additives Market Outlook Increasing Demand for Meat Products to Steer Growth

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Asia Pacific Animal Feed Additives Market Outlook to 2018 - Increasing Demand for Meat Products to Steer Growth".The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Market.



The industry research publication titled ‘Asia Pacific Animal Feed Additives Market Outlook to 2018 –Increasing Demand for Meat Products to Steer Growth’ presents a comprehensive analysis of market size by value of animal feed additives in Asia pacific. The report entails the market share analysis and company profiles of major players in the feed additives industry in major geographic markets including China and India. The future analysis and segmentation by geographies, products and livestock have also been discussed in each of the sub-segment.



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Asia-Pacific animal feed additives market is the largest in the world comprising of almost one third of the global animal feed additive market. Improving nutrient availability, digestibility and growth rate of animals throughout Asia-Pacific and particularly in countries such as India, China, Vietnam and Australia have been some of the factors that have promoted to the growth of feed additives in the region. Additionally, consumption of feed additives has also been observed to play an important role in reducing environmental pollution associated with the livestock industry which has been another factor that has resulted in increased usage of the feed additives throughout Asia pacific.



Feed additives have shown a lot of potential to contribute to the development of livestock industry in Asia-Pacific region with revenues for Asian market reaching USD ~ million in 2013 at a CAGR of 8.3% in last six years. The largest contributor of the Asia-Pacific market was China with a contribution of 65.3% in 2013. China has been the largest producer of feed additives in Asia-Pacific region with three major products namely di-calcium phosphate, Lysine and Choline chloride, reaching a production volume of ~ thousand tons in 2013. The major type of feed additive products used throughout Asia-Pacific includes amino acids, enzymes, vitamins, acidifiers, non antibiotic growth promoters and others. While China has been the leading producer of feed additives such as vitamins, it still lacks the technology for hi tech products such as amino acids. Poultry and swine have been the two major segments accounting a significant proportion of the animal feed additives market owing to the rising meat demand from these segments.



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The animal feed additives industry in Asia-Pacific would represent a favorable growth rate largely due to the surge in demand for animal products comprising of meat, eggs and milk. The long term development of animal feed additive industry would largely be driven by the socio economic megatrends helping the industry to grow at a rate of 8.8% during 2013-2018 to reach revenues of USD ~ million by 2018. China would continue to be the largest contributing segment of the Asia-Pacific animal feed additives market with its contribution reaching to ~% in 2018. As a result of growing world population, the demand for animal protein products would continue to showcase an upward trend.



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Key Topics Covered in the Report:



The market size of the Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Additives market in terms of value



Asia-Pacific animal feed additives market segmentation by geographies (India, China, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam and others)



Future projections of Asia-Pacific animal feed additives market



Competitive Landscape of major Players in animal feed additives market.



Market Size, segmentation and future projections of China animal feed additives market



Market Size, segmentation and future projections of India animal feed additives market



Trends and Developments in China and India animal feed additives market



Government Rules and Regulations in China and India animal feed additives market



Competitive landscape of major players operating in China animal feed additives market



Competitive landscape of major players operating in India animal feed additives market



Future projections and macro economic factors of India and China animal feed additives market



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