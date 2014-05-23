2018-Insurance Industry in Ivory Coast-Market Growth, Size, Share, Key Trends and Opportunities

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- The report provides in-depth industry analysis, information and insights of the insurance industry in Ivory Coast, including:

- The Ivoirian insurance industry’s growth prospects by insurance segments and categories

- The competitive landscape in the Ivoirian insurance industry

- The current trends and drivers of the Ivoirian insurance industry

- Challenges facing the Ivoirian insurance industry

- The detailed regulatory framework of the Ivoirian insurance industry



Browse Full Report With TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/the-insurance-industry-in-ivory-coast-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2018



Executive summary



The Ivoirian insurance industry grew in terms of written premium value at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the review period (2009–2013). The increase was due to the strong performance of the life segment, which registered a CAGR of 6.0% during the review period. The industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period (2013–2018). The expanding life insurance segment, combined with strength in country’s economy, is expected to contribute to the growth of the Ivoirian insurance industry over the forecast period.



Scope



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Ivory Coast:



- It provides historical values for the Ivoirian insurance industry for the report’s 2009–2013 review period and projected figures for the 2013–2018 forecast period.

- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in the Ivoirian insurance industry, along with forecasts until 2018.

- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions.

- It profiles the top insurance companies in Ivory Coast, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.



To Download Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/205984



Reasons to buy

- Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast industry data related to the Ivoirian insurance industry and each segment within it.

- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key trends and growth opportunities within the Ivoirian insurance industry.

- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Ivoirian insurance industry.

- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments.

- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Ivoirian insurance industry and its impact on companies and the industry's future.



To Read Complete Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/205984



Key highlights



- The insurance industry comprises of 29 insurers in total as of 2012.

- Ivory Coast allows 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in the insurance industry, and the entry of foreign companies increased competitiveness.

- The increase in life expectancy of the population during the review period encouraged demand for health insurance products.

- Positive economic growth is expected to encourage insurance sales.

- Ivory Coast’s rising population spurred the demand for life insurance products during the review period.

- Increase in working age population is likely to create more demand for investment-linked insurance products such as unit-linked and saving products.

- High inflation rate affected insurance sales during the review period.



About Marketresearchreports

Marketresearchreports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. Marketresearchreports.biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact US:

Office: United States

State Tower

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz