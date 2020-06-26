2019 Global Airport Security Equipment Industry Research Report and Forecast 2025 and Outlook

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2020 -- Airport security equipment includes various systems and devices that are used to protect travelers, staff and aircraft from disruptive acts, threats and abuse. It also helps deter accidents like explosions, skyjackings and others. Metal detectors, bomb detectors, X-ray scanners, intrusion detectors, biometrics and 3D scanners among others are among the devices and technologies that are used for airport security. They are also important for the avoidance of asset loss and business disruption. Explosive and intrusion detectors are used to deter cross-border crime, smuggling, and drug-trafficking threats. Similarly, the need to provide access control into sensitive areas has increased demand at airports for fixed monitoring and biometric identification systems. Growing foreign trade and global air passenger numbers are driving growth in the airport security sector. The high installation & maintenance costs associated with these systems are impeding the growth of the market. Due to the evolving hacking software, these systems require continuous updates to avoid easy access from hackers.



The key players operating within the global Airport Security Equipment market include: Siemens AG, American Science and Engineering, Inc, CEIA, Auto Clear LLC, MilliVision Technologies, L-3 Communications Security & Detection Systems, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Axis Communications, Fisher Research Laboratory, BOSCH Security Systems, G4S PLC, FLIR Systems, Hitachi Ltd, OSI Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Westminster Group PLC, Safran Identity and Security SAS, RedXDefense LLC, Scanna MSC Ltd, Smiths Detection LLC, Thales Group among others.



The construction and development of new airports worldwide, especially in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, has been rising rapidly over the last few years. Growth in the aviation sector is critical to economic growth in any region, so boosting traveler inflows through capacity expansion are key strategies that are adopted globally. Diverse service providers provide products and solutions for a range of functions ranging from screening and border control to IT and building management break the global airport security equipment market in nature. Manufacturers of equipment are continually evolving and expanding their services in order to make the products more versatile and able to connect with other systems.



In recent years, technological innovation and the availability of diverse solutions have powered the growth of the airport security industry. These systems' ability to integrate with multiple platforms has broadened the sector's reach. Additionally, real-time data intelligence and reduced screening procedures have made automated screening equipment much common. Many airports with large capacities have adopted this phenomenon. The growing need for strict protection to ensure passenger health against dangerous circumstances is driving the growth of this market in the first place. Strict government regulations designed to enhance airport security also contribute to market growth. However, one of the major constraints for this market 's growth is the high deployment and maintenance costs of security solutions.



The increase in new airport construction activities and infrastructure upgrades continues to offer the industry lucrative opportunities. Moreover, the security law is continually being revised and modified to deal with any terrorism or illegal activity. Rising customer awareness about the technology and that queue times are expected to serve as key trends for the industry 's growth. Reducing government spending will adversely affect new construction and upgrading operation at airports. The reliability of the current facilities also deters operators from opting for new technology solutions. However, advanced systems have been propelled by technological upgrades and regulatory mandates. Replacing and updating the aging systems and rising aftersales income serve as main growth opportunities.



The global airport security equipment market is segmented on the basis of technology and geography. Based on the technology, the global market is bifurcated into access control, perimeter security, cybersecurity, screening, surveillance and others. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA).



NOTE: Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.



As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.