2019 Global Drugs for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Industry Research Report and Forecast 2025 and Outlook

The Global Drugs for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Market is expected to register a significant CAGR over 4.0% over the forecast period. RSV is a virus that causes respiratory diseases, like bronchiolitis and pneumonia. RSV is the cause of respiratory infections. Overall, the demand for fast diagnostic techniques is increasing in cases of RSV infections. In accordance with the CDC, RSV results in the average number of children hospitalized each year from approximately 1,32,000 to 172,000 under the age of five and the deaths of approximately 14,000 over the age of 65 alone in the USA. Human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) affects the lungs and blocks breathing passages. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection is being experienced as a slight cold in healthy people since it can cause serious problems in infants and children with less than age of one year. The increased prevalence of RSV is the guiding factor behind this sector. Because RSV infections' clinical symptoms are indistinguishable from other respiratory infections, a fast, precise and sensitive treatment techniques.



Leading players operating in the market include: Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck Co., Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AbbVie, Inc., MEDIVIR AB, AstraZeneca plc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., ReViral Ltd., and Inc.



Key factors including increasing prevalence rate of RSV infection among infants and growing interest of varied biotechnology companies to produce recombinant drugs for treatment of RSV infection is driving overall market size. However, soaring prices of prophylaxis drugs and a lack of return on investment in these drugs might challenge market growth to some extent. The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has severely infected infants and the elderly and claim more lives than AIDS in nearly each country. Only two antibody drugs are approved for its prevention, and ribavirin, a relatively nonspecific antiviral, is being used for treatment. Many pharmaceutical and biotech companies are initiating research programs against RSV. Together, the R&D accounted for the wide spectrum of drugs, antibodies, synthetic small molecule antiviral and antisense technology, which collectively formed at least 25 active R&D programs. Many companies recently cancelled RSV projects during a prioritization of their R&D portfolios even though there was continuous demand for these drugs.



Europe players are also involved in the development of antibodies which can prevent RSV infection in individuals. For instance, AstraZeneca is involved in development of monoclonal antibody, called SYNAGIS, which will prevent severe infection, available in the injectable form. Key advantage of this injection is that it boost the immunity of the system, thus avoiding the RSV infection.



The global Drugs for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) market is bifurcated on the basis of drugs, dosage form and geography. The drugs segment includes ribavirin and other drug types. The dosage form segment is further divided into injectables, oral and others. On the basis of region, the market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The sterilization technologies market for COVID-19 market has been further divided into key countries. The report overall covers leading 20 countries and regions.



