Summary

Cloud computing, machine learning, augmented reality, internet TV, the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, cryptocurrencies, voice, blockchain and cybersecurity. These are the big investment themes of tomorrow and they all have one thing in common: they generate huge amount of data.



Cisco estimates that the world generates 122 exabytes of internet data traffic per month. This data traffic is growing at 24% per annum and 82% of it is consumer generated. Most of this data traffic could be monetized via a growing band of hyperscale, internet-facing data centers around the world.



Ask any CEO how they expects to sell more products and cut more costs and he will tell you that Big Data features prominently in his strategy. Big Data refers to the technology processes by which companies can profit from the large amounts of data to which they have access.



Increasingly, utilities own or can access huge volumes of data from smart metering systems, syncrophasors, smart homes and other sources of data. In addition, more of the utilities infrastructure is becoming smart - meaning that it has built-in processing, connectivity, and sensing capabilities. Electric vehicles (EVs), smart home systems, and many more subsystems are likely to interface with utilities and provide them with potentially valuable data.



Scope



- The report highlights the significance of big data in utilities.

- It discusses the challenge for utilities to make that data useful and generate actionable insights from it.

- It also emphasizes that those solutions that manage big data in the industry need to quickly make sense of data from multiple sources and in diverse formats.



Reasons to buy



- The report highlights some of the key market leading players in each category of the big data value chain.

- It identifies the main trends expected over the next two years in the big data theme.

- It examines the big data value chain and classifies it into four segments - big data generation, big data management, big data product development, and big data consumption.

- The report also offers an industry analysis of the big data theme, identifying the key M&A transactions and critical milestones achieved in the course of the data center industry's evolution.

- The report briefs on the impact of big data on utilities, with the help of case studies and key recommendations for IT vendors.

- The report provides an overview of the big data theme and how it combines traditional data management technologies with new forms of data processing that are better suited to modern formats.



Companies mentioned in the Report



Amazon, Arista Networks, Cisco, Cloudera, Hortonworks, HP Enterprise, IBM, Intel, Google, Juniper Networks, Micron, MicroStrategy, Microsoft, NeoPhotonics, Nutanix, Nvidia, Oracle, Pure Storage, Red Hat, SAP, Software AG, Tableau, Talend, Vmware, Alpine Data Labs, Alteryx, Birst, Capsenta, Dataiku, DataVirtuality, Delphix, Denodo Technologies, Informatica, Logi Analytics, MarkLogic, PostgreSQL, Qlik, RapidMiner, Reltio, TIBCO, E.ON, Enel, Exelon, National Grid



Table of Contents

PLAYERS 3

TRENDS 4

Data trends 4

Industry growth trends 5

Hardware trends 6

Software t

....Continued



