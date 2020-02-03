(2020-2025) Corundum Market: Experts Anticipate Market Boom in Near Future: Major Players - K.A. Refractories Co. Ltd., Shenyang Hongyang Fine Ceramic Co. Ltd., Swarovski

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2020 -- The global Corundum market is deeply analyzed by QY Research analysts with a major focus on future trends, market outlook, future prospects, consumption, production, revenue, volume, and various other factors.



The report on the global Corundum industry is just the resource that players need to strengthen their overall growth and establish a strong position in their business. It is a compilation of detailed, accurate research studies that provide in-depth analysis on critical subjects of the global Corundum industry such as consumption, revenue, sales, production, trends, opportunities, geographic expansion, competition, segmentation, growth drivers, and challenges.



Corundum is probably one of the most durable commercial gemstones, taking into account its hardness of 9 on the Mohs scale. It is popular for its gem variations, viz. sapphire and ruby. The rock-forming mineral is a crystalline form of aluminum oxide that usually contains traces of chromium, vanadium, titanium, and iron. It is found in sedimentary, metamorphic, and igneous rocks and has a hexagonal crystal structure. If opaque, pure corundum is pale white, and if transparent, it is clear and colorless. Although it is commonly found as opaque crystals, corundum comes in many different colors, i.e. in almost all rainbow colors.



Government agencies encouraging investments in the mineral sector are expected to boost the growth of the global corundum market. In April 2019, Afghanistan's Ministry of Mines and Petroleum opened 43 tenders for natural resource projects. This was part of the US Agency for International Development's (USAID) global initiative INVEST to bring in investments for the Afghan mineral sector having assets worth an estimated $1 trillion.



Market Dynamics



Some of the special characteristics of corundum such as exceptional hardness, rarity, and uncommon colors are predicted to increase the attractiveness of the global market. Different types of corundum have different applications in a range of industries. For instance, white corundum is used in precision milling equipment, as a sharpening agent for cutting tools, and vitrified grinding wheels. Since brown corundum can make ragged edges even, it finds application as a deburring agent.



The report offers a complete company profiling of leading players competing in the global Corundum industry with a high focus on a share, gross margin, net profit, sales, product portfolio, new applications, recent developments, and several other factors. It also throws light on the vendor landscape to help players become aware of future competitive changes in the global Corundum industry.



Top Competitors within the Corundum Market: K.A. Refractories Co. Ltd., Shenyang Hongyang Fine Ceramic Co. Ltd., Swarovski Gemstones, Riken Corundum Co. Ltd., Alteo Alumina, and Henge Group.



In the segmentation section of the report, the authors have elaborately presented key driving factors for different segments of the global Corundum industry. The report offers a detailed research study on product type and application segments of the global Corundum industry. The segmental analysis provided in the report is expected to help players and investors to identify lucrative growth pockets of the global Corundum industry.



As part of the geographic analysis of the global Corundum industry, the report digs deep into the growth of key regions and countries, including but not limited to North America, the US, Europe, the UK, Germany, France, Asia Pacific, China, and the MEA. All of the geographies are comprehensively studied on the basis of share, consumption, production, future growth potential, CAGR, and many other parameters.



Global Corundum Market: Segment Analysis



By Type



- Emery



- Ruby



- Sapphire



By End Use



- Jewelry



- Abrasive



- Refractory



- Mineral



- Electrical and Electronics



The report addresses the following queries pertaining to the Corundum Market:



– How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the dynamics of the Corundum Market?



– Why are region 1 and region 2 anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period?



– Why are consumers leaning away from purchasing products that are manufactured using traditional techniques?



– Why are the sales of product 2 higher than that of product 1?



– Is there any scope for innovation in the current Corundum Market landscape?



Table of Contents



Introduction: The first part of the report includes an executive summary where the scope and major highlights of the study on the global Corundum industry are presented.



Segmentation: Here, the report offers a thorough study on all-important product type and application segments of the global Corundum industry.



Regions and Countries: The analysts authoring the report have shed light on rewarding opportunities in important regions and countries covered in the study.



Drivers and Restraints: Besides drivers and restraints, key trends and opportunities in the global Corundum industry are broadly explained in this section.



Companies: Here, the report provides information on all leading companies operating in the global Corundum industry.



Consumption and Sales: This section includes accurate forecasts for production, consumption, and sales in the global Corundum industry.



Other Forecasts: Here, CAGR, revenue, and volume forecasts for the global Corundum industry are provided. All of the forecasts are highly accurate, verified, and reliable.



