London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2020 -- The aircraft and aircraft parts manufacturing and repair & maintenance market (or aircraft and aircraft parts manufacturing and repair services market) consists of sales of complete aircraft and aircraft parts for civilian and military purposes, and related services such as maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for aircraft by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture aircraft and aircraft parts for civilian and military purposes and/or provide related services.



Major trends influencing the aircraft and aircraft parts manufacturing and repair & maintenance market include:



Machine Learning Algorithms In Aircraft Manufacture – Aircraft manufacturers are using machine-learning techniques such as artificial intelligence (AI) to improve aircraft safety and quality and manufacturing productivity. Machine learning algorithms collect data from machine-to-machine and machine-to-human interfaces and use data analytics to drive effective decision making. These technologies optimize manufacturing operations and lower costs. For example, GE Aviation uses machine learning and data analytics to identify faults in engines, which increases components' lives and reduces maintenance costs. Boeing has successfully built machine-learning algorithms to design aircraft and automate factory operations.



Robotics And UAVs For More Accurate Maintenance – Robotics and drones unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are widely used in aircraft manufacturing. UAVs are aircraft without a human pilot and are operated by a remote control. These help in automated inspections by capturing images, comparing them against the respective 3D models (digital twins) and reporting any damage which requires further inspection or repairs. UAVs also help the companies to shorten inspections by several hours and the inspection work can be done more accurately and safely. Companies that are actively making civil UAVs include DJI, Parrot and 3D Robotics.



The aircraft and aircraft parts manufacturing and repair & maintenance market is categorized by segment, and by geography.

By Service Type- The aircraft and aircraft parts manufacturing and repair & maintenance market can be categorized by segment type into

a) Aircraft Manufacturing

b) Aircraft Parts Manufacturing, And Aircraft And Aircraft Parts Repair & Maintenance

The aircraft manufacturing market size was the largest at 61.7% of the total.



Sub-Segment The aircraft manufacturing market is segmented by sub-segment into

a) Civil Airplanes

b) Military Airplanes Manufacturing

c) Civil And Military Helicopters Manufacturing

d) Civil And Military Drones Manufacturing

e) Civil And Military Gliders Manufacturing



The civil planes manufacturing market accounted for the largest share of the aircraft manufacturing market in 2017 at 49.5%. The aircraft parts manufacturing, and aircraft and aircraft parts repair & maintenance market is segmented by sub-segment into

a) Civil Repair, Maintenance & Overhaul

b) Engine & Engine Parts Manufacturing

c) Military Repair, Maintenance & Overhaul

d) Other Aircraft Parts Manufacturing

Civil aircraft repair, maintenance and overhaul accounted for the largest share of the aircraft and aircraft parts repair, maintenance and overhaul market in 2017 at 37.5%.



North America is the largest market for the aircraft and aircraft parts manufacturing and repair & maintenance companies, accounting for 40.3% of the global market. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, North America and Eastern Europe will be the fastest growing regions for this market, followed by Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Aircraft And Aircraft Parts Manufacturing And Repair & Maintenance Competitive Landscape



Major Competitors of global aircraft and aircraft parts manufacturing and repair & maintenance market are The Boeing Company, Airbus Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, GE Aviation



