Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- RnRMarketResearch.com adds “Mexico Cardiovascular Surgery Market Outlook to 2020” report to its research database.



“Mexico Cardiovascular Surgery Market Outlook to 2020?, provides key market data on the Mexico Cardiovascular Surgery Devices market. The report provides value, in millions of US dollars, and volume (in units) and average price data (in US dollars), within market categories – Beating Heart Surgery Systems, Cardiac Ablation Devices, Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment and Perfusion Disposables. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for the market category, and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants, pipeline products, and news and deals related to the Cardiovascular Surgery Market wherever available. The data in the report is derived from dynamic market forecast models. Epidemiology and capital equipment-based models to estimate and forecast the market size. The objective is to provide information that represents the most up-to-date data of the industry possible.



Complete Report Available @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/mexico-cardiovascular-surgery-market-outlook-to-2020-market-report.html .



The epidemiology-based forecasting model makes use of epidemiology data gathered from research publications and primary interviews with physicians to establish the target patient population and treatment flow patterns for individual diseases and therapies. Using prevalence and incidence data and diagnosed and treated population, the epidemiology-based forecasting model arrives at the final numbers. Capital equipment-based forecasting models are done based on the installed base, replacements and new sales of a specific device/equipment in healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers. Data for average number of units per facility is used to arrive at the installed base of the capital equipment. Sales for a particular year are arrived at by calculating the replacement units and new units (additional and first-time purchases). Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the market size, company share and distribution share data and analysis.



Order a Purchase Copy of this report @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/purchase?rname=180861 . (Single User License – US$2500)



Scope

- Market size for Cardiovascular Surgery Devices categories – Beating Heart Surgery Systems, Cardiac Ablation Devices, Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment and Perfusion Disposables

- Annualized market revenue (USD million), volume (units) and average selling price ($) data for the market categories. Data is provided from 2005 to 2012 and forecast to 2020.

- 2012 company shares and distribution shares data for the market category.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Mexico Cardiovascular Surgery Devices market.

- Key players covered include Medtronic, Inc., MAQUET GmbH & Co. KG, Sorin Group and Terumo Corporation.



Reasons to buy

- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth in the future.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the market.

- Develop investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution – Identify, understand and capitalize.



1 Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 4

1.2 List of Figures 4

2 Introduction 5

2.1 What Is This Report About? 5

2.2 Cardiovascular Surgery Market Segmentation 5

2.3 Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report 6

3 Cardiovascular Surgery Market, Mexico 8

3.1 Cardiovascular Surgery Market, Mexico, Revenue ($m), 2005-2012 8

3.2 Cardiovascular Surgery Market, Mexico, Revenue ($m), 2012-2020 10

3.2.1 Beating Heart Surgery Systems Market, Mexico, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2005-2012 12

3.2.2 Perfusion Disposables Market, Mexico, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2005-2012 14

3.2.3 Beating Heart Surgery Systems Market, Mexico, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2012-2020 16

3.2.4 Perfusion Disposables Market, Mexico, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2012-2020 18

3.3 Cardiovascular Surgery Market, Mexico, Volume (Units), 2005-2012 20

3.4 Cardiovascular Surgery Market, Mexico, Volume (Units), 2012-2020 22

3.4.1 Beating Heart Surgery Systems Market, Mexico, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2005-2012 24

3.4.2 Perfusion Disposables Market, Mexico, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2005-2012 26

3.4.3 Beating Heart Surgery Systems Market, Mexico, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2012-2020 28

3.4.4 Perfusion Disposables Market, Mexico, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2012-2020 30

3.5 Cardiovascular Surgery Market, Mexico, Average Price ($), 2005-2020 32

3.6 Cardiovascular Surgery Market, Mexico, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 34

3.7 Cardiovascular Surgery Market, Mexico, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 35

4 Overview of Key Companies in Mexico, Cardiovascular Surgery Market 37

4.1 Medtronic, Inc. 37

4.1.1 Company Overview 37

4.2 Sorin S.p.A. 37

4.2.1 Company Overview 37

4.3 Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG. 37

4.3.1 Company Overview 37

4.4 Terumo Corporation 38

4.4.1 Company Overview 38

5 Cardiovascular Surgery Market Pipeline Products 39

6 Financial Deals Landscape 40

6.1 Partnerships 40

6.1.1 Xenios Enters Into Licensing Agreement With Leukocare For Next Generation Extracorporeal Support Systems 40

7 Appendix 41

7.1 Research Methodology 42

7.1.1 Coverage 42

7.1.2 Secondary Research 42

7.1.3 Primary Research 43

7.1.4 Market Modeling and Forecasting 44

7.1.5 Company Share Analysis 47

7.1.6 Distribution Share Analysis 48

7.2 Expert Panel 48

7.3 GlobalData Consulting 49

7.4 Contact Us 49

7.5 Disclaimer 49



Browse more reports on Surgical Equipment Market @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/reports/life-sciences/medical-devices/surgical-equipment .



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