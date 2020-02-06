2020 Contingency Program from Champion Racing Oil

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 -- From dirt tracks to asphalt, from hill climbs to super speedways, from drifting to drag racing; the program includes series like the All-Star Circuit of Champions (ASCoC), American Sprint Car Series (ASCS), World of Outlaws (WoO), United States Auto Club (USAC) and the International Motor Contest Association (IMCA).



In addition, but not limited to; NADM, Central PA, UMP, USCS, IRA, MLRA, NHRA, MARA, MARS, NMCA, NMRA, and IHRA. Champion Racing and Performance products are the choice of champions in racing events nationwide.



While using Champion Racing Oil is an important element, Champion relies on racers to build a positive social media presence and represent themselves with good sportsmanship and citizenship in their communities.



In return for their efforts and commitment, Champion provides contingency cash pay-outs for First Place Wins, and will help to boost awareness with racer results through media channels and by creating testimonials with Champion products.



Racers can apply for the Champion Racing Oil Contingency Program now through June 30th, 2020. https://www.championbrands.com/racer-contingency/



About Champion Brands, LLC,

Champion Brands, LLC, a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 64 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com