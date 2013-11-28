Recently published research from WealthInsight, "2020 Foresight: Non-Resident Indians", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2013 -- As of May 2012, the population of overseas Indians, including NRIs and PIOs, stood at around 21.9 million, with the population of NRI millionaires reaching approximately 180,000 in 2012. The value of inward NRI remittances increased from US$50 billion in 2008 to US$69.3 billion in 2012, registering a CAGR of 8.5% during the review period (2008–2012). India’s strong economic growth was the key driver for the increasing investment of wealth by overseas Indians in India. Although the NRI wealth management sector is currently dominated by foreign banks such as Citibank and HSBC, Indian banks such as ICICI, HDFC and SBI are gradually showing an increased interest in the market. Indian banks are also expanding their presence overseas in an attempt to take advantage of the growing NRI market. This increase in competition is expected to help serve the varying demands of the NRI population, and increase market penetration.
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Key Highlights
- The US accounted for the largest proportion of NRI millionaires, followed by the UK, the UAE, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore and Indonesia.
- Gulf countries held the largest share (47.1%) in terms of sending remittances to India, followed by the US (15.6%).
- India’s strong economic growth was the key driver for the increasing investment of wealth by overseas Indians in India.
- The steady depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar is expected to encourage NRIs to invest in India.
Scope
- This report provides an extensive analysis on the wealth management market for non-resident Indians
- It details historical values for the wealth management market of non-resident Indian millionaires for 2008–2012, along with forecast figures for 2013–2017
- The report provides a detailed analysis on investment trends and drivers, marketing strategies, and challenges in wealth management market for non-resident Indians
- The report profiles top wealth management providers across the world providing services to non-resident Indians
Reasons to Get This Report
- Take strategic business decisions using top-level historic and forecast market data related to wealth management market for non-resident Indians
- Understand the growth drivers of the wealth management market for non-resident Indians, along with key market trends and growth opportunities
- Assess the marketing and growth strategies adopted by the banks and other wealth management service providers for non-resident Indians
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the wealth management market for non-resident Indians
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Barclays Wealth, The Royal Bank of Scotland, Citibank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mercer LLC, Credit SuisseDBS Private Bank, Standard Chartered Private Bank, Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HSBC Private Bank
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