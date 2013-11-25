2020 Foresight Report: Best Practices in Implementing Mobile Payments

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- The report provides information and insights into the changing landscape of the payment industry, including mobile payment solutions and industry best practice:



Provides information on global market size of mobile payments in terms of value of transactions for both the historic and forecast period

Provides insights into card payments through mobile devices in selected countries and a comparative assessment with total card payments

Analysis of consumer technology, business trends and drivers highlighting key operational opportunities

Analysis of key issues faced by central banks, commercial banks and new market entrants while dealing with mobile payment solutions

Provides insights into best practice followed by market players to target consumers as a strategy to maximize their revenue

Discusses regulatory developments in key regions and analyzes the structure of the mobile payment ecosystem



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Executive summary



The increased use of mobile devices to manage day-to-day activities and the rise in the use of social media has encouraged a number of organizations to build business and product strategies around mobile platforms. Banking institutions and non-banking startups are increasingly targeting consumers with new mobile payment solutions, allowing consumers to transfer funds and make payments at any time and in any location. Technological developments, changing consumer preferences and an increase in competition among stakeholders in the payments value chain have been the key drivers in the development of new platforms. To promote mobile payment products and services, financial institutions and payment companies are adopting multiple strategies, focusing on mapping changes in consumer behavior, applying the relevant technology and capitalizing on new trends.



Scope



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of developments in the mobile payment industry with a primary focus on consumer oriented products and services

Provides forecast data for global mobile payments and country level data for card payments made through mobile devices in selected countries

It covers key trends expected to reshape the payment landscape over the next five years

Provides insights into key technology and business drivers responsible for the growth of mobile payment solutions

It covers key challenges faced by central banks in regulating, commercial banks and non-bank payment companies in introducing and sustaining mobile payment services

It provides insights into the implementation strategies and best practice adopted by both banks and non-bank organizations to drive revenue generation with the help of detailed case studies



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Reasons to buy



Understand the dynamics of the evolving landscape of the mobile payment industry on the back of changing consumer preferences and technological advancements across the key markets worldwide

Assess the current and future opportunities in offering mobile payment solutions and learn best practice to strengthen your business strategy and target consumers more efficiently

Gain insights into guidelines by leading payment companies and regulatory bodies across the key regions of the world

Gain insights into key consumer trends and technical drivers which are stimulating innovations in the mobile payment domain and information on expected hurdles in sustainability of new products\



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Key highlights



Focus has increased on the convenience and speed of payments. As a result, mobile payments have received significant attention in recent years. Mobile payments are basically driven by four types of models: bank oriented, mobile operator driven, new payment companies and collaborative approach. The collaborative model involves co-ordination among two or more lead parties of the other models and displays strongest growth potential over the next five years.

Regions dominated by emerging economies, such as Asia-Pacific, Africa and Latin America, exhibit high growth potential for mobile payment solutions, although most of the payment solutions currently tend to stem from North America and Europe. Europe, however, is expected to lose some momentum over the next five years, while North America is forecast to continue to impress with new mobile payment solutions, primarily led by developments in the US. Countries such as Turkey are also highly innovative in terms of payment products and services, with consumers showing a readiness to experiment, as are parts of the Middle East, as regulation can be scattered and consumer demand pushes for new payment options.

Social media has become a mainstream channel to target consumers. Mobile payment solution providers are developing processes to respond to social media-oriented consumers, and are using the channel to promote new schemes and loyalty programs, and to identify customer needs through feedback. Payment solution providers are offering discounts on products purchased through partner merchants. Product giveaways and the use of advertising via social networks have become commonplace.

Data analytics, powered by cloud and social media, is allowing stakeholders in the mobile payment industry to identify gaps in the payment value chain and increase their probability of revenue generation. It is also being extensively used to address security concerns and limit exposure to fraud risks for card issuers, acquirers, merchants and network operators. Open APIs have emerged as another key enabler of innovation in the mobile payment industry. Open APIs enable the development of payment gateways and solutions at a fraction of the cost of developing a payment system from scratch.

To remain competitive and gain market share, financial institutions and payment companies across the world have adopted various strategies in line with changing consumer behavior and technology. Companies have entered into agreements with merchants, as well as with each other, to reach a larger customer base, while service providers are also increasingly adopting emerging technology such as NFC, MPOS and mobile apps.



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