New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "2020 Foresight Report: Best Practices in Managing the Credit Risk Cycle"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- The convenience offered by credit cards to make payments is exploited for fraudulent activities, resulting in the loss of millions of dollars every year around the world. In order to control and limit these risks and losses, a proper risk management framework is required to be established. Over the last five years, card issuers, acquirers, merchants and network operators have adopted and implemented a host of security measures, regulations and business strategies to lower the chances of fraud and credit losses. However, they are limited by several macroeconomic, regulatory and operational challenges. The management of risk associated with credit cards requires continuous efforts from every participant of the card payment industry. However, to do so, development of a best practice framework is of utmost importance. A well developed framework facilitates a better understanding of risks and areas which require attention from the intended parties, and formulates strategies to address them.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- Although card fraud is much higher in value terms in developed economies such as the US, the UK and France, these countries have been successful in limiting the growth of fraud by adopting advanced security measures, innovative products and strict regulations. Emerging economies like China and Russia have lagged behind in introducing such measures and have therefore witnessed significant growth in card fraud.
- Among the developed markets, the value of card fraud was highest in the US.
- Regulations such as the single euro payment area card framework (SEPA) and anti-money laundering regulation have indirectly helped in the managing of these risks. Other measures taken by regulatory bodies which include restriction on issuance of credit cards to high risk customers, increases in age requirement, high income requirements for issuance of a credit card and a limit on the number of cards a consumer can have has also helped in managing risks.
- Industry participants have adopted and implemented a host of security measures, regulations and business strategies to lower the chances of fraud and credit losses. These measures include EMV chip and PIN credit cards, anti-skimming technologies, guarantors for high risk customers, secured credit cards and charge cards, behavior analysis, high-end security for online shopping such as virtual keypads, SMS verifications and one-time passwords.
Scope
- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of best practices in credit card risk management with emerging trends in market practices by issuers, acquirers, network operators and merchants
- The report also covers regulatory developments across key regions such as Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific
- It provides current fraud statistics in developed and emerging markets
- It outlines key macroeconomic, regulatory and operational challenges in managing credit card risks
Companies Mentioned in this Report: SAS, FICO, CartaSi SpA, ICBPI Group, Banco BHD, China Merchants Bank, Viseca Card Services SA, Aduno Group, Hong Leong Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo Card, Bank of America, Visa, iZettle, HEW Federal Credit Union, Public Service Credit Union
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- 2020 Foresight Report: Mobile Point of Sale Technology
- 2020 Foresight Report: Trends in Non-Life Insurance Underwriting
- 2020 Foresight Report: Branding and Segmentation in Wealth Management
- 2020 Foresight Report: Reinsurance Hubs
- 2020 Foresight Report: Post Office Financial Services
- Credit Card Retention Strategies
- 2020 Foresight Report: Social Media in Wealth Management
- 2020 Foresight: Bancassurance
- Maximising Recovery Rates in Consumer Debt
- SME Banking