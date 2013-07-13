2020 Foresight Report: Business Strategy for Targeting HNWIs - Emerging Opportunities, Trends and Profitable Operating Models in Asia-Pacific

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2013 -- The Asia-Pacific region has become the largest market for high net worth individuals (HNWIs) globally, and is primarily driven by the increasing HNWI population in Japan, China and India. Economic growth and rising realty prices during the review period were the main reason for growth of HNWI numbers in the region. Growing wealth in this region and the emergence of Singapore and Hong Kong as offshore hubs have attracted a large number of wealth management companies to set up branches in the region. Additionally, tax advantages and opportunities for global diversification have made offshore banking an attractive option for foreign banks in this region. Most wealth management companies are entering this highly lucrative market either through joint ventures, partnerships or by acquiring a domestic firm. The entry of international wealth management firms has made the market competitive and wealth management firms now offer premium services and sophisticated products to counter the fierce competition.



Scope



This report examines the changing consumer behavior of HNWIs in the Asia-Pacific region and details the various product, distribution and expansion strategies adopted by wealth management firms

The report details the market potential and key trends in the HNWI market in the Asia-Pacific region and provides an overview of the HNWI population and HNWI wealth across asset classes

It provides insights into the changing consumer behavior of HNWIs in the Asia-Pacific region and how wealth management firms are redesigning their products and services to gain market share

The report discusses the expansion strategies adopted by wealth management firms to gain market share

It details various sales and distribution strategies adopted by wealth management firms to reach HNWI customers

The report outlines changing regulatory trends and the operational and technological challenges faced by wealth management firms in the country



