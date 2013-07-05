2020 Foresight Report: Captive Insurance Research Report Published at MarketReserachReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- The report provides industry and geographic analysis, information and insights into the utilization of captive insurance. It also provides an in-depth analysis of the recent trends and developments in the field of captive insurance



Intensive analysis of the dynamics of the main industries (financial services, healthcare, retail and consumer products, and infrastructure companies) employing captive insurance and the recent trends and drivers in these industries that have been propelling the related companies to set up captive insurance companies



Detailed analysis of the major captive hubs of Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Vermont (US), Guernsey and Luxembourg in terms of classes of business being insured, the key geographies that have been contributing to the setting up of captives in these destinations and the important drivers contributing to the popularity of these destinations as captive hubs



Detailed overview of steps required to be taken to set up captive insurance entities in the above mentioned captive destinations, the respective captive insurance related regulations in these destinations and the applicable fees and taxes



Provides a snapshot of the concept of captive insurance, the advantages that this insurance arrangement provides, the types of captive insurance entities that there are and the challenges that the captive insurance arrangement generates



Executive summary



Growing uncertainties in the global economy and frequent rises in premiums in the commercial insurance industry have encouraged companies from diverse industries to set up their own captive insurance businesses. Companies across a diverse range of industries are increasingly employing captive insurance as part of their risk management strategies.



These companies are exposed to various risks and unforeseen circumstances, and it is often not feasible for them to obtain insurance cover for these risks due to high premiums in the commercial market and the non-availability of insurance cover for some industry-specific risks. The four-leading industries in the world, in terms of the number of captives established, are financial institutions, healthcare service providers, retail and consumer products companies and infrastructure companies, mainly construction and power and utilities.



In terms of the number of captives domiciled on a global scale, the leading destinations include Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Luxembourg and the US state of Vermont. The key reasons for the popularity of these locations are the relatively low taxes that they levy on captives, favorable foreign direct investment (FDI) regulations, the availability of competent professional manpower and geographical advantages such as proximity to the main regions of operations of the parent companies. Many captive domiciles such as Bermuda and Guernsey have agreed not to adopt standards equivalent to Solvency II.



Scope



This report provides a detailed analysis of the captive industry worldwide

It explains the concept of captive insurance, the benefits that accrue from it and the types of captives that can be setup

It details the main industries that have been employing captives and the recent trends for their increased use of captive insurance arrangements

It details the important captive insurance destinations across the world, the main drivers contributing to their popularity and the important geographies where companies have been setting up connected captives

It lists out the steps needed to be taken to set up captives in these destinations, the important regulations related to captive insurance companies in these destinations and taxes and fees applicable to captive insurance companies in these destinations



