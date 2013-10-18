2020 Foresight Report: Consumer Centric Payment Innovations: Market Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Businesses are increasingly focusing on key consumer drivers such as convenience, accessibility, security, speed and the cost of payments to increase acceptability of their products and services, and gain an advantage over their competitors. To target these consumer drivers, stakeholders in the payment value chain are primarily concentrating on digitalization of payments, increased interoperability, and the introduction of disruptive strategies to plug gaps in user demand and solutions offered by the industry. Changing consumer behavior, such as increased use of mobile devices to manage day-to-day activities and the increasing use of social media, has attracted a number of organizations to build their business and product strategies around these platforms.



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Scope



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of developments in the payment industry with a primary focus on consumer oriented products and services



Provides data forecasts for credit, debit and prepaid cards with historical insights on mobile card payments in selected countries



It covers key trends expected to reshape the payment landscape over the next five years



Provides insights into key technology drivers responsible for enabling organizations to introduce disruptive products and services



It covers the key challenges faced by central banks in regulating and the challenges faced by commercial banks and non-bank payment companies in introducing and sustaining an innovative payment service



It provides insights on the implementation strategies and best practices adopted by both banks and non-bank payment companies to drive revenue generation with the help of detailed case studies



Reasons to buy



Understand the dynamics of the evolving landscape of the payment industry on the back of changing tastes and preferences of consumers across key markets worldwide



Assess the current and future opportunities in various payment solutions and learn best practices to strengthen your business strategy and target consumer drivers more efficiently



Gain insights into various types of innovative services entering the payment ecosystem and their likely impact on redistribution of market share among various stakeholders



Gain insights into key consumer trends and technical drivers which are stimulating innovations along with information on expected hurdles in sustainability of new products



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