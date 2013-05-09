2020 Foresight Report: No Magic Bullet - Wealth Management Models Available at ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Wealth management is one of the most promising segments of the global financial services sector due to the emerging markets in Asia and Latin America. However, downside risks have intensified due to financial crises, volatility in capital markets, the movement of capital to relatively safe assets and regions, and increased regulatory pressures and norms. Competitors specialize in various business models in order to cater to the diverse needs of high net worth individual (HNWI) clients.



Buy a copy of this Report: http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=167804&type=S



The segment’s participants differ in terms of size, corporate structure and clients. Such levels of diversification indicate that the wealth management segment can sustain a variety of profitable business models. Wealth management business models differ in terms of firms, size, corporate structure, clients targeted and revenue generated. Many firms and organizations share common features in terms of their core activities, company history, operations and services, providing a basis for rudimentary or arbitrary business model classifications.



It is possible to identify basic wealth management models based around banks or other custodial institutions; broker-dealers and stockbrokers; and investment managers and family offices. These models are not mutually exclusive. One by-product of financial integration means that wealth management firms with a banking background, often have both broking and investment management arms. Similarly, many broking firms have diversified into investment management and other activities to generate more reliable and higher-quality revenue streams.



Scope



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of wealth management models adopted by various wealth management companies in the financial services industry

It provides information on current market size and future prospects of the wealth management industry in developed and emerging markets

It details various approaches adopted by wealth market operators defining their business model and the scope and benefit underlying thereafter in order to target customers across the industry

It details the level of market penetration, concentration and consolidation of wealth management models in developed and emerging economies



View Full Report With TOC: http://www.researchmoz.us/2020-foresight-report-no-magic-bullet-wealth-management-models-report.html



Reasons to buy



Assess the wealth management business models of leading companies in the wealth management industry

Assess the trends and drivers and the implications on wealth management models

Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the wealth management business in key regions including Asia-Pacific, Americas and Europe

It details the various trends and drivers impacting the growth and profitability of wealth management business models



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us