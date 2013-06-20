2020 Foresight Report: Private Label Cards - Opportunities and Challenges in Asia-Pacific : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- The report provides useful information and insights into the dynamics of the Private Label Cards (PLC) sector in Asia-Pacific:



Analysis of sector dynamics including current and emerging trends and business drivers, benefits for issuers and consumers, and operational and regulatory challenges

Provides market potential of closed-loop prepaid cards in selected key countries of the region with historical and forecast number of cards in circulation

Includes information on key end markets and leading issuers within each category for selected countries

Insights into key product and consumer segmentation strategies adopted by issuers in key end markets

Insights into current sales and distribution strategies and their future outlook



To check out the table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/2020-foresight-report-private-label-cards-opportunities-and-challenges-in-asia-pacific



Executive summary



Private-label cards (PLCs) have emerged as a lucrative investment tool for a range of organizations and retail stores in Asia-Pacific. The PLC sector has recorded substantial growth over the last five years across key markets, although it is still in a nascent stage in comparison with the overall cards and payments industry. The growth is currently being driven by prepaid cards and this is expected to continue over the coming five years.



Taking its cue from western counterparts, with the exception of a few markets, the sector in the Asia-Pacific region has maintained a safe distance from private-label credit instruments. Furthermore, retailers have started to use analytics to their advantage, and the structured use of customer information has enabled them to develop effective strategies, such as exclusive offers tailored for particular cardholders for important occasions in their lives.



Among the key countries studied in terms of closed-loop prepaid cards, the main PLC category in India shows the greatest potential in terms of an increase in the total number of closed-loop cards in circulation with forecast CAGR of 27.8% over 2012–2017. India will be followed by China with a CAGR of 14.2% over 2012–2017. However, China will continue to be the largest market for closed-loop prepaid cards, with the total number of cards in circulation expected to cross the 500 million mark by the end of 2017.



Factors such as the rise of NFC-enabled POS terminals, urbanization, growth in retail sales and fuel consumption, increased use by the unbanked population, and the use of gift cards as tax incentives are expected to drive this growth.



To Buy The Copy of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/169588



Scope



This report provides comprehensive analysis of PLCs in Asia-Pacific and uses five key countries in the region to study trends, opportunities and challenges in detail

Provides data centric focus on closed-loop prepaid cards which dominate the PLC sector in the region

Analyzes product and segmentation strategies adopted by key issuers in selected countries

Examines major end markets that lead in issuance of PLCs in the region

Covers key sales and distribution strategies and their future outlook



Reasons to buy



Gain insights into the latest developments in the sector to streamline your PLC model

Understand the key benefits and challenges to develop a cost effective strategy

Learn about growth potential in key markets over the next five years

Gain insights into industry structure and competitive landscape of PLCs in the region

Learn about key product and segmentation strategies along with sales and distribution strategies adopted by key issuers



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://technaviomarketreports.blogspot.com/