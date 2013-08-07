New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Loyalty programs have emerged as one of the key marketing tools in the global retail banking industry. Retail banks offer a number of loyalty programs in developed economies, however many of these are commoditized. This has compelled banks to introduce innovative programs in order to remain both competitive and profitable. There is also an increased pressure on costs due to new regulatory trends in last five years. Loyalty programs are being viewed as an important revenue-driving tool and have been proven to reduce customer acquisition costs. Retail banking in emerging economies is still in its developmental stages, as illustrated by its relatively low loyalty program penetration rates. Traditionally, banks and other card issuers have offered reward programs based on a customer income level and demographic profile. Banks are now segmenting customers based on their lifestyle choices and purchasing behavior. The use of analytical tools to better understand consumer spending patterns and offer personalized reward programs has increased in terms of adoption rates. The approach allows card issuers to launch customized rather than blanket programs to all customers. This approach also helps to target and isolate the most profitable customers and phase out the programs that do not offer significant value to a bank's overall business. Moreover, analytics are enabling banks to provide location-based, real-time discounts in collaboration with merchants. The successful implementation of analytic-based reward programs has become a key differentiating factor for banks.
- The global economic slowdown adversely affected the banking industry of key markets across the globe. To improve their financial performance, banks implemented cost-saving initiatives. As part of such initiatives, banks launched loyalty programs through low-cost channels such as mobile platforms and social media sites.
- Since the increase in spending on loyalty programs is directly proportional to the growth of the card payments channel, banks recorded a positive growth in card usage volumes. During the review period, Australia's card spending recorded a CAGR of 10.64% during 2008-2012. The UK, the US and France also recorded respective CAGRs of 2.89%, 3.76% and 4.05%, despite high saturation levels and a financial crisis.
- Banking penetration in developed cities is high and competition has increased between banks and other non-banking entities such as private card issuers, non-banking financial companies (NBFC), mobile operators and retail chains. This has resulted in an enhanced focus on innovation and loyalty programs specific to a niche group of consumers. They have gone beyond a simple discount or reward schemes to more sophisticated experience-based personalized offerings.
