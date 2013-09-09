2020 Foresight Report: The Role of the Domestic Payment Card Network - New Study Released

Fast Market Research recommends "2020 Foresight Report: The Role of the Domestic Payment Card Network" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- International payment card networks such as Visa and MasterCard enjoy the majority of the global market share, enabling them to control pricing in their favor, leading to high transaction and settlement costs for the overall card payment channel. Owing to this, the idea of government backed domestic networks has started to gain momentum in a number of markets. The emergence of government-backed networks is expected to play a crucial role in the redistribution of market share; they are predicted to lower the cost of transactions and help in the growth of card services to a larger market through increased competition. The success of China's UnionPay and India's RuPay are expected to fuel the trend further. The ability to provide transaction facilities for up to 40% cheaper than international networks is expected to be the key growth driver for domestic networks, especially in emerging markets. Moreover, International networks have lagged behind in exploiting business opportunities in certain market segments such as micropayments, social benefit programs, and the reliance of the rural population on small financial institutions.
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Key Highlights
- Competition among payment card networks is expected to accelerate over the next five years. This can be attributed to the rise of domestic networks in emerging economies and the opening of economies to international networks, such as in China. The rising competition is expected to have an impact on fees charged by card networks, which are expected to decline from the current levels and will also lead to a redistribution of market share.
- Although international card networks will continue to dominate the overall market over the next five years, domestic networks are expected to gain significant market share, driven by cost advantages and preference by government-aided financial institutions.
- The key target markets of domestic payment card networks include micropayments, small financial institutions and social benefit programs as well as traditional markets. Additionally, domestic networks are expected to increase their focus on smaller, independent stores with rising penetration of innovative technologies such as MPOS devices that support acceptance of card payments with minimal investment.
- The biggest challenge faced by domestic networks is making big enough investments to get the business running, and acquire enough market share to make investment economically sustainable. International networks such as Visa and MasterCard have become synonymous with payment cards in a number of economies which will make it very difficult for a new network to gain cardholder trust.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Interac, ACCEL/Exchange, AFFN, Alaska Option, ATH, Credit Union 24, NYCE, STAR, Jeanie, SHAZAM, Dankort, Carte Bancaire, Girocard, 123 Network, Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, Redcompra, Cabal, Credencial, Carta Franca, Tarjeta Naranja, URPS, NCC/Union Card, UnionPay, RuPay, JCB, J-Debit, NETS, MEPS, BCA, Multicaixa, Shetab, Pulse, Diners Club, eftpos
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