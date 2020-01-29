2020 Plastic Materials and Resins Market Evolving Industry Trends and Key Insights by TBRC

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2020 -- The plastic materials and resins market consists of the sales of plastic materials and resins by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that manufacture plastic materials, resins, and nonvulcanizable thermoplastic elastomers, and mix and blend resins on a custom basis and/or manufacture noncustomized synthetic resins. Natural resins are typically fusible and flammable organic substances that are transparent or translucent and are yellowish to brown in color.



The top opportunities in the global plastic materials and resins market will arise in the others segment which will gain $31.83 billion of global annual sales by 2022. The plastic materials and resins market size will gain the most in China. Plastic materials and resins market-trend-based strategies include focus on research and development, recycling plastic products, adoption of automation.



Plastic Materials And Resins Market Segmentation: -

By Product Type - The plastic materials and resins market is segmented by product type into

1.High-Density Polyethylene

2.Polypropylene

3.Low-Density Polyethylene

4.Polystyrene

5.Poly-Vinyl Chloride

6.Polyethylene Terephthalate

7.Polyurethane

8.Plastic Materials And Resins

9.Others



Others segment was the largest segment in the global plastic materials and resins market by type of product in 2018, accounting for 39.4% of the market. Acrylic polymers, polyethers, polyamide, epoxide resins, amino resins, polycarbonates, elastomeric resins, vinyl acetate copolymers are the major plastic materials and resins within the others segment which constitute around 70% of the others segment.



By Geography - The plastic materials and resins market is segmented into

1.North America

2.Western Europe

3.Asia Pacific

4.Eastern Europe

5.South America

6.Middle East

7.Africa



Asia-Pacific is the largest market for plastic materials and resins, accounting for 50.1% of the global market in 2018. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, Africa and the Middle East will be the fastest growing regions in the plastic materials and resins market, where growth will be at CAGRs of 7.8% and 5.2% respectively.



Some of the major key players involved in the plastic materials and resins market are LyondellBasell Industries, Total SA, Ineos AG, Formosa Plastics Group, Covestro AG, Exxon Mobil, Chevron Phillips, Eastman Chemical Company, Celanese Corp., Solvay S.A, Messe Brasil, SPREA MISR, Black Horse Plastic Products, Flowcrete South Africa, Messe Brasil, Braskem, GAP Polymers, Formulated Resins Ltd.



