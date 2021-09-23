2020 Saw Asset Management Reach $103 Trillion

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2021 -- Despite the issues and obstacles of the past 12 months the asset management industry has continued to grow. In fact, figures released over the summer indicate that it actually reached $103 trillion in assets under management at the end of 2020. Institutional investments represent just over half of this figure while retail portfolios account for around $42 trillion. Investment in private markets increased 12% annually as of September last year and this asset class is being highlighted as one that represents a major opportunity going forward. Other key areas for growth include data and analytics, which could be a game changer for every business on every level, from distribution to customizing investment products. It's also notable that private market players are now being viewed as having the potential to help drive sustainable change in the industry, whether that relates to diversity on boards or ensuring that investments have a soundly sustainable basis.



Selby Jennings are asset management recruiters focused on ensuring enterprises across the sector have access to business-critical talent. The firm was established in 2004 and has developed a broad spectrum of expertise, not just as asset management recruiters but also hiring specialists in a range of other areas across banking and financial services, including financial technology, legal and compliance, quantitative research and trading and risk management. Consultants at the firm are trained on an ongoing basis, honing skills, expertise and insight into these specific fields and developing a confident understanding of the way in which hiring in the industry is handled. All work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies and provide flexible, agile support that has continued even during the challenging conditions that have been created by the pandemic over the past year.



With a robust presence across the USA, Selby Jennings' network extends to many key locations, including Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. The firm designs permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions for enterprises of all sizes, from those that are just starting out to well-established businesses looking to hire in greater resilience and innovation. It's not just in the USA where the firm is able to make connections but also internationally too, as the team is part of a global workforce that numbers 1,000+. It is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Both as asset management recruiters, and hiring specialists to the wider banking and financial services industry, Selby Jennings has been able to reimagine the recruitment process to make it more streamlined and productive. There are currently many different roles available including Junior Power Trader/Analyst, VP Risk Process Validation and Data Strategy Associate.



"As many sectors have recovered from the uncertainty faced in 2020, hiring has accelerated rapidly over the course of 2021. The talent market is more competitive than ever, and we remain committed to helping clients solve one of the top business challenges: talent," commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "We're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.