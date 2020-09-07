2020 Smart Fabrics Market – (Recent Development and Its Impact on Market) Share, Size, Sale, Growth Rate and Future Opportunity

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2020 -- Industry Overview of the Smart Fabrics Market 2020-2027 -



Global Smart Fabrics Market is a comprehensive study of the Smart Fabrics market published by Reports and Data, expanding its extensive repository. The statistical report on the Smart Fabrics market offers insightful information about the global business in the Smart Fabrics industry. The report covers the growth rate and market value, along with a detailed analysis of market dynamics and growth factors. Additionally, a comprehensive analysis of the innovations, developments, trends, and opportunities in the Smart Fabrics industry has been covered in the report.



This is the latest report covering the impact of the global health crisis COVID-19 on the Smart Fabrics market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chain, and the market dynamics changed the demand patterns and have financially impacted the market. The report provides extensive coverage of the impact analysis of the pandemic on the Smart Fabrics market and key segments.



Market Size – USD 1.16 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 30.9%, Market Trends – High demand in sports & fitness, protection & military, healthcare sector.



The report covers an analysis of the key players operating in the market along with their company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies. The key companies profiled in this report include AIQ Smart Clothing Inc, Adidas AG, Nike Inc, ThermoSoft International Corporation, Kolon Industries Inc, Interactive Wear AG, Ohmatex, Schoeller Textile AG, Sensoria Inc and OTEX Specialty Narrow Fabrics Inc.



The report aims at providing a detailed analysis of the market size, market share, sales patterns, pricing analysis, production and consumption ratio, and the regional bifurcation. The key regions covered in the report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)



Active Fabrics

Passive Smart Fabrics

Ultra-smart Fabrics



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)



Sports & Fitness

Medical & Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Protection & Military

Fashion & Entertainment

Home & Architecture

Travel & Outdoor

Others



Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)



Sensing

Energy Harvesting

Thermoelectricity

Luminescence & Aesthectics

Others



Key Questions Addressed in the Report:



What is the market size and market value the Smart Fabrics market is expected to reach in 2027?

What are the key driving and restraining growth factors of the Smart Fabrics industry?

What are the key trends influencing the market growth? What are the emerging trends expected to contribute to market growth?

Who are the dominant players and key vendors operating in the industry?

What region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the global opportunities for the expansion of the Smart Fabrics industry?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis?

What are the risks and challenges the established companies and new entrants expected to face in the Smart Fabrics market?



Increasing usage of technology integrated smart wearables, use of nanotechnology in textiles, increasing adoption of smart wearables in healthcare and defense sector is providing a huge boost to the industry. Along with these factors, developed and developing countries of the world like the US, China, India are continuously focusing on research and development activities which will result in greater advancements in the industry.



