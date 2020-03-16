2020 Trending: Avocado Oil Market Key Players - Sesajal S.A De C.V., Cibaria International, Crofts Ltd, AETH SPECIAL OILS TH, Aceitera Mevi, Others

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Avocado Oil Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Sesajal S.A de C.V., Cibaria International, Crofts Ltd, AETH SPECIAL OILS TH, Aceitera Mevi, Aconcagua Oil & Extract SA, The Village Press, CalPure Foods, Avocado Health Limited, CalPure Foods, Mevi Avocados, Inc., Madana Inc., Proteco Gold Pty Ltd, Bella Vado Avocado Oil, SPECTRUM ORGANIC PRODUCTS, LLC, Olivado, Chosen Foods LLC among others.



Global avocado oil market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.55% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for healthy and natural food among consumers is the major factor for the growth of the market.



Drivers and Restraints of the Avocado Oil market



Market Drivers



Inclination towards natural and healthier ingredients as well as growing health-conscious will act as driving force for market

Increased awareness about avocado also acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Healthy lifestyles along with high disposable income will also fuel this market growth

Higher demand for avocado oil in cosmetics and personal care products will augment the market growth



Market Restraints



High price of avocado oil will hamper the growth of market

Availability of alternatives to avocado oil in less price will restrict the market growth

Less availability of avocado in all seasons will hamper the market



Competitive Analysis:



The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life.



Key Developments in the Market:



In August 2019, Black & Green launched India's first extra virgin Avocado oil which is a high quality brand released in India. This oil does not have artificial ingredients in their composition which will not harm the human health. This will help to increase the product portfolio and revenue of company



In November 2018, Westfalia Fruit introduced extra virgin avocado oil which is certified Kosher and Halaal and used for vegetarians and vegans. This oil is used in high-heat cooking, frying, roasting, drizzling, baking as well as dipping. With this launch there will be availability of avocado oil in U.K. and increased the product line and revenue generation of a company



Avocado Oil MARKET Segmentation:



By Category



Organic

Conventional



By Variety



Gwen

Hass

Lamb Hass

Zutano

Fuerte

Pinkerton

Bacon

Others



By Product Type



Extra Virgin Oil

Refined Oil

Blends

Others



By Application



Cooking

Medicinal Products

Personal Care products

Others



North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Avocado Oilare as follows:



History Year: 2013-2018



Base Year: 2018



Estimated Year: 2018



Forecast Year to 2026



Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:



Avocado Oil Manufacturers



Avocado Oil Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers



Avocado Oil Subcomponent Manufacturers



Industry Association



Downstream Vendors



