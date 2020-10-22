Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- The global Fuel Cell Vehicle Market is likely to rise at a considerable pace driven by the presence of several large scale companies operating across the world. As per the report published by published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “ Automotive Fuel Cell Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC), Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC), and Others), By Power Rating (Below 100 kW, 100 – 200 kW, and Above 200 kW), By Vehicles (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Bus, and Trucks), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027 ,”



Recent advances in the field of automotive industry have enabled a wider application scope. The presence of several large scale companies in the automotive industry is consequential to the massive potential held across the globe. Accounting to healthy market competition, companies are looking to adopt newer strategies, with the aim of establishing a stronghold in the market. The increasing use of automated vehicles and the integration of embedded concepts will bode well for the growth of the overall market in the coming years. Increasing investments in the research and development of automated products, coupled with the efforts taken to produce low cost and low energy consuming automotive will emerge in favor of growth of the Fuel Cell Vehicle Market.



The recent coronavirus outbreak has created a sense of panic across the world. Accounting to the rapid spread of the disease, several businesses in the automotive sector have been shut down. It is observed that companies in the SME bracket have witnessed a more severe downfall than large scale companies. Having said that, the efforts taken to recover economic losses will create several growth opportunities for the companies in the global Fuel Cell Vehicle Market.



The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The rising disposable income in several countries across this region will also emerge in favor of market growth.



- Ballard Power Systems (Canada)



- Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea)



- Plug Power (U.S.)



- Hydrogenics (Canada)



- AVL (Austria)



- Air Liquide (France)



- Umicore (Belgium)



- PowerCell Sweden AB (Sweden)



- Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies (Singapore)



- Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC (U.S.)



- others





Research Methodology



The report provides a detailed overview of the Fuel Cell Vehicle Market and highlights several aspects such as market drivers, leading companies, and restraints. The report segments the market based on several factors including type, region, and application. Leading regions are highlighted with respect to revenue generated and product demand. In addition to this, it provides in-depth information on a few other segments to help our users gain further insights into the market. Regional analysis is highlighted in the report, explaining in detail



About each region and factors responsible for driving that region. The insights provided in the report will help stakeholders to gain a better understanding on the market and help them to improve their business decisions.