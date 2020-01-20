London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2020 -- The construction market consists of the sales revenues earned by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that construct buildings or engineering projects (e.g., highways and utility systems). Establishments that prepare sites for new construction and those that subdivide land for sale as building sites are included in this market. The construction market includes new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs.



The construction market is segmented by type of construction and by geography.

By Type Of Construction- The construction market can be segmented by type of construction

a) Buildings Construction

b) Specialty Trade Contractors

c) Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction

d) Land Planning and Development

Buildings construction was the largest segment of the construction market in 2018 at 50.5%. The land planning and development market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 13.3%.



Buildings Construction Is Further Segmented By Type Of Construction-

a) Residential Building Construction

i. New Housing For-Sale Builders

ii. Residential Remodelers

iii. Single-Family Housing Construction (Individual Houses)

iv. Multifamily Housing Construction (Apartments)

New housing for-sale builders was the largest segment in the residential building construction market in 2018 at 38.3%.



b) Nonresidential Building Construction

i. Commercial Buildings

ii. Institutional Buildings

Commercial buildings was the largest segment in the non-residential building construction market in 2018 at 51.6%. Residential building construction was the largest segment of the buildings construction market in 2018 at 55.6%. The non-residential building construction market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 10.7%.



Land Planning and Development Is Further Segmented By Type Of End Use Purpose -

a) Residential Land Planning And Development

i. Houses And Housing Estate Developments

ii. Apartments And Other Residential Developments

Houses and housing estate developments was the largest segment in the residential land planning and development market in 2018 at 65.7%.



b) Commercial And Institutional Land Planning And Development

i. Commercial Land Planning And Development

ii. Institutional Land Planning And Development

Commercial land planning and development was the largest segment in the commercial and institutional land planning and development market in 2018 at 57.8%.



c) Industrial Land Planning And Development

i. Others Industrial Land Planning And Development

ii. Factories Land Planning And Development

Other industrial land planning and development was the largest segment in the industrial land planning and development market in 2018 at 70.7%. Residential land planning and development was the largest segment of the land planning and development market in 2018 at 77.8%. This market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 13.5%.



Asia-Pacific was the largest market for construction, accounting for 42.1% of the global market in 2018. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the construction market will be Africa and the Middle East.



Major Competitors of global construction market are China State Construction Engineering Co., Ltd., China Railway Group Ltd., China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, China Communications Construction Group Ltd., Vinci S.A.



