London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2020 -- The web content, search portals, SEO services and social media market consists of the revenues generated from sales of advertising, subscriptions and advisory services by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that publish and/or broadcast content on the internet exclusively, or operate websites that use a search engine to generate and maintain extensive databases of Internet addresses and content in an easily searchable format (and known as web search portals), or operate websites that enable customers to interact, create and share content and information or provide advisory services for businesses to optimize their websites.



View Complete Report @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/web-content-search-portals-seo-services-and-social-media-market



The web content, search portals, SEO services and social media market is segmented by type, and by geography.



By Type- The web content, search portals, SEO services and social media market is segmented by service type into

a) Internet Search Portals

b) Digital Publishing And Content Streaming

c) Social Media

d) Search Engine Optimization Services



The top opportunities in the global web content, search portals, SEO services and social media market will arise in internet search portals segment, which will gain $ 176.5 billion of global annual sales by 2022. Social media had the highest growth rate of nearly 38.1% during the historic period. The fastest growth in the historic period can be attributed to rapid rise in the number of businesses in emerging economies, and rapid increase of social media users in countries such as India and China, where the number of social media users grew at a CAGR of 16.7% and 6.06% respectively during the period 2015-2018.



Request for a Sample copy of this report @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2261&type=smp



By Sub-Segment The internet search portals market is segmented by sub-segment into

a) Retail and Wholesale

b) Transportation Manufacturing

c) Food and Beverages

d) Financial Services

e) Information Technology

f) Electrical And Electronics Manufacturing

g) Media and Recreation

h) Transportation Services

i) Healthcare

j) Others



The digital publishing and content streaming market is segmented by sub-segment into

a) Content Streaming

b) Digital Publishing



The social media market is segmented by sub-segment into

a) Social Networking

b) Micro Blogging and Instant Messaging

c) Photo Sharing Networks



Place a DIRECT PURCHASE ORDER of entire 500+ pages report @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2261



Asia-Pacific is the largest market for web content, search portals, SEO services and social media, accounting for almost 37.5% of the global market. It was followed by North America,Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, Africa, Middle East will be the fastest growing regions in this market.



Major Competitors of Global Web Content, Search Portals, SEO Services And Social Media Market are Google, Facebook Inc., Baidu, Inc., Netflix, Inc., Tencent Holdings Co Ltd



About Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.



Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company