2021 Champion Racing Oil/Hoseheads.com Central PA Sprint Car Series Schedule Announced

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- Champion Racing Oil, https://www.championbrands.com/racing-motor-oils/ Hoseheads.com, Maxim Chassis, Hoosier Tire Mid-Atlantic, Capitol Renegade, Fast Tees and J&S Fabrication all provide cash towards the 2021 point-fund series. Product discount certificates sponsors include: Kreitz Oval Track Parts, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Zemco Speed Equipment, Triple X Race Co, Smith Titanium, Indy Race Parts, King Racing Products, Rider Racing Engines, Red Robin, DMI Inc, Chop Designs & AL Driveline. 2021 Schedule follows:



March

6th-Lincoln Speedway

13th-Lincoln Speedway

13th-Port Royal Speedway

14th-Williams Grove Speedway

19th-Williams Grove Speedway

20th-Lincoln Speedway

20th-Port Royal Speedway

26th-Williams Grove Speedway

27th-Lincoln Speedway

27th-Port Royal Speedway

28th-Selinsgrove Speedway



April

2nd-Williams Grove Speedway

3rd-Lincoln Speedway

3rd-Port Royal Speedway

6th-Bridgeport Speedway

9th-Williams Grove Speedway

10th-Lincoln Speedway

10th-Port Royal Speedway

11th-BAPS Motor Speedway

16th-Williams Grove Speedway ASCOC

17th-Lincoln Speedway

17th-Port Royal Speedway ASCOC

18th-Bedford Speedway ASCOC

23rd-Williams Grove Speedway

24th-Port Royal Speedway

24th-Lincoln Speedway

25th-Selinsgrove Speedway

30th-Williams Grove Speedway



May

1st-Lincoln Speedway

1st-Port Royal Speedway

2nd-BAPS Motor Speedway

7th-Williams Grove Speedway

8th-Lincoln Speedway

8th-Port Royal Speedway

12th-Lincoln Speedway WoO

14th-Williams Grove Speedway WoO

15th-Williams Grove Speedway WoO

18th-Bridgeport Speedway WoO

21st-Williams Grove Speedway

22nd-Lincoln Speedway

22nd-Port Royal Speedway

28th-Williams Grove Speedway ASCOC

29th-Lincoln Speedway

29th-Port Royal Speedway ASCOC

30th-Port Royal Speedway ASCOC



June

3rd-BAPS Motor Speedway

4th-Williams Grove Speedway

5th-Lincoln Speedway

5th-Port Royal Speedway

11th-Williams Grove Speedway

12th-Lincoln Speedway

12th-Port Royal Speedway

18th-Williams Grove Speedway

19th-Lincoln Speedway

19th-Port Royal Speedway

25th-Williams Grove Speedway

26th-Lincoln Speedway

27th- BAPS Motor Speedway

28th-Lincoln Speedway

29th-Grandview Speedway

30th-Port Royal Speedway



July

1st-Hagerstown Speedway

2nd-Williams Grove Speedway

3rd-Port Royal Speedway

4th-Selinsgrove Speedway

9th-Williams Grove Speedway

10th-Lincoln Speedway

10th-Port Royal Speedway

16th-Williams Grove Speedway

17th-Lincoln Speedway

17th-Port Royal Speedway

20th-Selinsgrove Speedway

23rd-Williams Grove Speedway WoO

24th-Williams Grove Speedway WoO

30th-Williams Grove Speedway

31st-Lincoln Speedway

31st-Port Royal Speedway



August

6th-Williams Grove Speedway

7th-Port Royal Speedway

7th-Lincoln Speedway

14th-Lincoln Speedway

20th-Williams Grove Speedway

21st-Lincoln Speedway

21st-Port Royal Speedway

26th-Grandview Speedway ASCOC

27th-Williams Grove Speedway ASCOC

28th-Lincoln Speedway ASCOC

28th-Selinsgrove Speedway

29th-BAPS Motor Speedway ASCOC



September

3rd-Williams Grove Speedway

4th-Port Royal Speedway

4th-Lincoln Speedway

5th-Selinsgrove Speedway

6th-Port Royal Speedway

9th-Port Royal Speedway ASCOC

10th-Port Royal Speedway ASCOC

11th-Port Royal Speedway ASCOC

16th-BAPS Motor Speedway

17th-Williams Grove Speedway ASCOC

18th-Lincoln Speedway ASCOC

24th-Williams Grove Speedway

25th-Selinsgrove Speedway



October

1st-Williams Grove Speedway WoO

2nd-Williams Grove Speedway WoO

8th-Port Royal Speedway WoO

9th-Port Royal Speedway WoO

16th-Lincoln Speedway

23rd-BAPS Motor Speedway



November

13th-BAPS Motor Speedway



Champion Oil, celebrating its 65th year as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



