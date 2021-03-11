2021 Champion Racing Oil/Hoseheads.com Central PA Sprint Car Series Schedule Announced

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- Champion Racing Oil, https://www.championbrands.com/racing-motor-oils/ Hoseheads.com, Maxim Chassis, Hoosier Tire Mid-Atlantic, Capitol Renegade, Fast Tees and J&S Fabrication all provide cash towards the 2021 point-fund series. Product discount certificates sponsors include: Kreitz Oval Track Parts, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Zemco Speed Equipment, Triple X Race Co, Smith Titanium, Indy Race Parts, King Racing Products, Rider Racing Engines, Red Robin, DMI Inc, Chop Designs & AL Driveline. 2021 Schedule follows:
March
6th-Lincoln Speedway
13th-Lincoln Speedway
13th-Port Royal Speedway
14th-Williams Grove Speedway
19th-Williams Grove Speedway
20th-Lincoln Speedway
20th-Port Royal Speedway
26th-Williams Grove Speedway
27th-Lincoln Speedway
27th-Port Royal Speedway
28th-Selinsgrove Speedway
April
2nd-Williams Grove Speedway
3rd-Lincoln Speedway
3rd-Port Royal Speedway
6th-Bridgeport Speedway
9th-Williams Grove Speedway
10th-Lincoln Speedway
10th-Port Royal Speedway
11th-BAPS Motor Speedway
16th-Williams Grove Speedway ASCOC
17th-Lincoln Speedway
17th-Port Royal Speedway ASCOC
18th-Bedford Speedway ASCOC
23rd-Williams Grove Speedway
24th-Port Royal Speedway
24th-Lincoln Speedway
25th-Selinsgrove Speedway
30th-Williams Grove Speedway
May
1st-Lincoln Speedway
1st-Port Royal Speedway
2nd-BAPS Motor Speedway
7th-Williams Grove Speedway
8th-Lincoln Speedway
8th-Port Royal Speedway
12th-Lincoln Speedway WoO
14th-Williams Grove Speedway WoO
15th-Williams Grove Speedway WoO
18th-Bridgeport Speedway WoO
21st-Williams Grove Speedway
22nd-Lincoln Speedway
22nd-Port Royal Speedway
28th-Williams Grove Speedway ASCOC
29th-Lincoln Speedway
29th-Port Royal Speedway ASCOC
30th-Port Royal Speedway ASCOC
June
3rd-BAPS Motor Speedway
4th-Williams Grove Speedway
5th-Lincoln Speedway
5th-Port Royal Speedway
11th-Williams Grove Speedway
12th-Lincoln Speedway
12th-Port Royal Speedway
18th-Williams Grove Speedway
19th-Lincoln Speedway
19th-Port Royal Speedway
25th-Williams Grove Speedway
26th-Lincoln Speedway
27th- BAPS Motor Speedway
28th-Lincoln Speedway
29th-Grandview Speedway
30th-Port Royal Speedway
July
1st-Hagerstown Speedway
2nd-Williams Grove Speedway
3rd-Port Royal Speedway
4th-Selinsgrove Speedway
9th-Williams Grove Speedway
10th-Lincoln Speedway
10th-Port Royal Speedway
16th-Williams Grove Speedway
17th-Lincoln Speedway
17th-Port Royal Speedway
20th-Selinsgrove Speedway
23rd-Williams Grove Speedway WoO
24th-Williams Grove Speedway WoO
30th-Williams Grove Speedway
31st-Lincoln Speedway
31st-Port Royal Speedway
August
6th-Williams Grove Speedway
7th-Port Royal Speedway
7th-Lincoln Speedway
14th-Lincoln Speedway
20th-Williams Grove Speedway
21st-Lincoln Speedway
21st-Port Royal Speedway
26th-Grandview Speedway ASCOC
27th-Williams Grove Speedway ASCOC
28th-Lincoln Speedway ASCOC
28th-Selinsgrove Speedway
29th-BAPS Motor Speedway ASCOC
September
3rd-Williams Grove Speedway
4th-Port Royal Speedway
4th-Lincoln Speedway
5th-Selinsgrove Speedway
6th-Port Royal Speedway
9th-Port Royal Speedway ASCOC
10th-Port Royal Speedway ASCOC
11th-Port Royal Speedway ASCOC
16th-BAPS Motor Speedway
17th-Williams Grove Speedway ASCOC
18th-Lincoln Speedway ASCOC
24th-Williams Grove Speedway
25th-Selinsgrove Speedway
October
1st-Williams Grove Speedway WoO
2nd-Williams Grove Speedway WoO
8th-Port Royal Speedway WoO
9th-Port Royal Speedway WoO
16th-Lincoln Speedway
23rd-BAPS Motor Speedway
November
13th-BAPS Motor Speedway
Champion Oil, celebrating its 65th year as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.
These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.
About Champion Brands, LLC
Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion Distributor or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com