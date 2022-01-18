2021 Ends with the Growth in Logistics and Supply Chain Services

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2022 -- The end of 2021 showed strong growth in logistics and supply chain services. As per the December edition of the Services ISM Report on Business issued by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM), the Services PMI fell 7.1% compared to November's all-time high reading of 69.1. The report further states that 16 of the services sectors it tracks saw gains in December, including:



1. Accommodation & Food Services

2. Wholesale Trade

3. Construction

4. Transportation & Warehousing

5. Management of Companies & Support Services

6. Retail Trade

7. Health Care & Social Assistance

8. Arts, Entertainment & Recreation

9. Utilities

10. Professional, Scientific & Technical Services

11. Public Administration

12. Finance & Insurance

13. Information

14. Real Estate

15. Rental & Leasing, and

16. Educational Services



DSJ Global is a market leader when it comes to providing best-in-class recruitment services for logistics jobs in the USA. The company works in close coordination with agile start-ups as well as internationally renowned corporates to help them hire the right talent for their variety of job roles within their budget. Their worldwide network of over one million industry professionals provides the firm with first-class resources and a comprehensive awareness of the logistics and supply chain sectors – allowing them to implement a universal approach to recruiting.



As part of the award-winning Phaidon International Group, DSJ Global is the chosen logistics and supply chain recruitment agency for 71 world-leading companies. There is currently a wide range of varied positions across the United States, from New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, Dallas and Charlotte. DSJ Global provides permanent, temporary, and multi-hire recruiting solutions to a range of specialized industries for different job roles including senior technical manager, arcadia general engineer, global supply chain director, quality assurance manager, production supervisor, and much more.



"Like for many sectors, 2021 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global USA

