2021 Risk Management Data Shows Hong Kong Remains a Key Financial Business Hub

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2022 -- The outlook for 2022 is considerably brighter than the previous 12 months, despite the ongoing impact of the pandemic. Risk management data from 2021 has revealed that there is cause for optimism across Hong Kong and that recovery is underway. The financial outlook, for example, has been boosted by ongoing economic resurgence throughout 2021 with an increase in real GDP and a reduced unemployment rate. Despite the tourism sector still being affected by the impact of the pandemic, other markets - such as the housing sector - are showing some green shoots. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the city has also recovered with a surge in FDI coming from reinvested earnings and intracompany loans. As a result, Hong Kong is now the third hottest global economy by FDI inflows. From its favourable tax regime, to the easy listing process, robust regulatory framework and lack of capital controls there are many reasons why Hong Kong is going to remain a key financial business hub going forward.



Risk management data like this is vital to a firm like Selby Jennings, which is expert at providing the latest insight to organisations and individuals focused on risk management jobs. As Hong Kong continues to thrive, the need for talented people in this specialised field is going to spike. The firm was established in 2004 and has gone on to build a reputation as a go to team for risk management jobs, as well as a broad spectrum of other areas across banking and financial services. These fields include corporate and investment banking, as well as financial technology, legal and compliance, insurance and actuarial, investment management, sales and trading and quantitative research and trading. Over the years, Selby Jennings has built up essential resources to help ensure the team can deliver on every aspect of risk management jobs, including nurturing a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and contacts at businesses across the global sector. The firm works with a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to provide hiring options for every scenario.



International reach is essential to the world as it is today and Selby Jennings is able to offer this to both clients and candidates when it comes to risk management jobs. The team in Hong Kong is part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce and the firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Selby Jennings experts are able to support many different types of companies this way, from agile start-ups to international institutions. The team at Selby Jennings is a key part of ensuring the firm can deliver to the same high standards across the board - consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are a number of different roles available via Selby Jennings today including Market Data Specialist, Senior eFX Quantitative Trader and M&A Associate.



"2021 has been a welcome respite from the upheaval caused by social unrest followed closely by the global pandemic," commented Abimanu Jeyakumar, Head of Selby Jennings, North Asia. "This year across the region we have seen banks reach record trading revenues. 2021 showed the resilience and importance of the financial services industry across North Asia and we have incredibly positive sentiments when looking at ahead for 2022."



To find out more information about risk management jobs in Hong Kong visit https://www.selbyjennings.hk



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +852 3008 1901.



For more information about Selby Jennings HK services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.hk.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings creates a range of recruitment solutions that are designed to support the growth of organisations across the financial services sector. Transforming the way that hiring is handled is a tool that any business can use to build in resilience and potential even in challenging times.