2021 Saw a Boom for Finance Recruitment with Stability Predicted in 2022

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2022 -- After the challenges of 2020, the boom year of 2021 was a welcome relief for financial services jobs. Many recruiters described it as the busiest hiring market in recent times with huge demand for candidates across the financial services sector. Hiring cycles and recruitment windows in banking and financial services seem to be a thing of the past, replaced by the constant ongoing challenge that firms face to find the best people. And the healthy bonus rounds of 2021 look set to repeat the boom for recruitment this year, with a wealth of activity and plenty of growth hiring. In 2021, hiring was up to two times higher than in the tough times of 2020 - the predictions for 2022 are that this year finance recruitment statistics will be much closer to pre-pandemic levels. As long as the markets remain good then it's highly likely that recruitment across financial services jobs will remain high.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings has grown alongside the banking and financial services sector, weathering storms like we experienced in 2020 and spikes as in 2021. The firm's expertise is broad, with a wealth of experience in financial services jobs as well as key financial services hiring fields such as sales and trading, investment management, insurance and actuarial, financial technology, risk management and quantitative research and trading. Over the years the firm has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, a vital resource in helping to ensure that organizations are able to find business-critical talent. The team at Selby Jennings also has contacts with hiring managers across the industry, making it a go-to for talented people interested to take a career-defining next step. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, the team at Selby Jennings is able to design hiring options for every type of need.



Nationwide reach is part of the appeal when it comes to financial services recruitment in America. Selby Jennings has extensive reach in the USA, which includes major hubs such as Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. The USA team is also incredibly well connected on a global scale, as a result of being part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce. It is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. The combination of nationwide and international networks is vital in an area like financial recruitment jobs and gives the firm a clear competitive edge. Equally as important is the quality of the internal team - consultants at Selby Jennings are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technologies and strategies. There are currently many roles available via the firm, including Senior Software Engineer, Liquidity Risk Officer and Complex Claims Examiner.



Kareem Bakr, Managing Director of Selby Jennings, comments on the high demand for financial services talent. He shares that, "Financial services organizations and professionals will play a critical role in driving economic growth in 2022. The talent market is more competitive than ever before, and firms are facing high levels of competition to secure the best talent." He adds, "Traditional hubs such as New York, Chicago, and Boston continuing to grow, while some cities such as Charlotte, Dallas, and Los Angeles are emerging as hotspots for financial services talent."



To find out more information about financial recruitment jobs visit: https://www.selbyjennings.com/



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings on: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.com.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.