2021 Sees a Record $3.1B in Equity Funding

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2021 -- Fintech has had something of a bumper year on a global level - and especially in Singapore. In fact, it has been an incredibly strong year for the Singapore industry with local fintechs raising a record S$3.1b in equity funding. On a global basis, funding for fintechs doubled over the past year but in Singapore this increased by 2.5 times. This kind of progress is not necessarily new for the fintech sector, which continues to accelerate and has now seen a number of record-breaking years, despite some challenging economic conditions. And it looks like this incredible growth could be set to continue, as the third quarter of 2021 was the most impressive yet, with about S$1.9 billion raised by local fintechs. This momentum has partly been driven by a number of mega rounds and investment has been focused considerably on fintechs in the payment space, which has attracted around $1 billion.



Fintech jobs continue to be a growth area across Asia Pacific as markets like those in Singapore boom. Selby Jennings is a leading specialist recruiter to the banking and financial services sector, providing expert support to organisations seeking out talented people and individuals looking to take career-defining next steps. As well as fintech jobs, the firm also has a broad range of experience and expertise in hiring for many other fields across banking and financial services, including risk management, legal and compliance, corporate and investment banking and quantitative research and trading. The team works with a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to help ensure that there are options for every hiring need. A database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals ensures that mutually beneficial connections can be made to meet needs across the sector, whether they relate to roles in disruptive start-ups or fintech jobs with well-established global brands.



Selby Jennings is part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries, and so is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies. The team in Singapore is part of a workforce that numbers more than 1,000 worldwide and so is able to offer genuinely international support to both organisations and individuals. Streamlining the process of recruitment - even on a global level - has always been at the heart of what the firm does, ensuring that all those involved have peace of mind that it is in safe hands. Vital to this is the role played by the team at Selby Jennings. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies so that they are always ahead of the curve. As well as fintech jobs there are many other roles available via Selby Jennings, including Head of Consumer Research [International Bank], Equity Specialist and FX/Crypto Quant.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about Fintech jobs Singapore visit https://www.selbyjennings.sg



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +65 3165 1400.



For more information about Selby Jennings SG services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.sg.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings creates a range of recruitment solutions that are designed to support the growth of organisations across the financial services sector. Transforming the way that hiring is handled is a tool that any business can use to build in resilience and potential even in challenging times.