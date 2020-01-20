London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2020 -- The coal market consists of sales of bituminous and sub-bituminous coal, lignite and anthracite coal by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine bituminous, sub-bituminous, lignite and anthracite coal by underground mining, strip mining, culm bank mining, and other surface mining techniques. Companies in the coal industry are also involved in the development of coal mine sites, and improvement of coal, including cleaning, washing, screening and sizing of coal. Browse Complete Report @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/Coal-market



The coal market is segmented by type of coal, by end-use industry and by geography.



By Type Of Coal- The coal market is segmented by type of coal

a) Bituminous Coal

b) Sub-Bituminous Coal

c) Anthracite

d) Lignite



The bituminous coal market was the largest segment of the coal market by type of coal in 2018 at 62.6%. The sub-bituminous market will be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 0.2%



By End-Use - The coal market is segmented by end-use

a) Electricity

b) Steel

c) Cement

d) Others



Coal Competitive Landscape

Major Competitors are:

- China Shenhua Energy Company Limited

- Coal India Limited

- China Coal Energy Co., Ltd.

- Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited

- BHP



