2022 Transformation Trends for Tech Enterprises

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2022 -- The crisis response of the past two years may have slowed slightly in 2022. However, this is no time for organisations to stop investing in tech transformation. Implementing advantageous technology and going further in terms of strategy and vision, are vital right now. What follows are some of the key transformation trends that many tech enterprises are going to be focused on to make that happen this year. Enterprise tech is going to be playing a game of catch up with consumer tech in 2022 - out of date systems and hard-to-use software will be out this year in favour of enterprise solutions that have a more seamless feel. In addition, the time saving and process streamlining advantages of voice automation will become a clear choice for businesses, especially as many younger generations join the workforce. Plus, we are going to see increasing trends around digital twin technology and more firms embracing the true potential of the hybrid cloud.



In particular when it comes to the need to upgrade the way that businesses embrace technology, there are going to be many more opportunities for those in enterprise solutions jobs in 2022. Enterprise systems that slow organisations down are no longer acceptable and the drive for greater digital transformation in these areas is strong. Glocomms is a leading specialist technology recruiter providing expert support in areas such as enterprise solutions jobs, as well as other related fields including cloud & infrastructure and development & engineering roles. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, the team at Glocomms is able to create options for any hiring need. Not only that but the team has access to an extensive range of resources that it has built up over the years since it was first established in 2013. That includes a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and a broad network of contacts at many types of enterprises, from innovative start-ups to international institutions.



Glocomms has become a prominent name in technology recruitment, not just with respect to enterprise solutions jobs. The firm has a presence that extends across the whole of the UK, including major hubs such as London, Birmingham and Manchester, making vital connections between ambitious individuals and businesses keen to recruit for growth. In addition, the British team is integrated into a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000, providing a vital international dimension. Glocomms is part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries and is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies. It has been vital for the firm to invest in its own people over the years. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies at all times. There are many different roles available via the firm today including Data Security Architect, Strategic Account Executive and Senior DevOps Engineer.



The team at Glocomms said," A shortage of talent in data means it's never been more important for hiring managers and HR to understand how to attract, and just as importantly, retain their talent. Compensation, counter offers, working from home policies and extensive benefits package all need to be part of a hiring manager's strategy to attract talent in 2022.



Competition for sales tech talent has never been tougher, therefore clients need to be wise in understanding who they are competing with. It's also about staying up-to-date with the latest movers and shakers, and trends. With new tech products always coming to market, we are seeing growth in these hot areas, and talent sometimes make moves into there as opposed to a more traditional business. Clients need to realize they too need embrace and adapt to change."



To find out more about enterprise solutions jobs visit https://www.glocomms.co.uk.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact Glocomms UK: +44 (0) 20 3758 8800.



For more information about Glocomms UK services, please go to https://www.glocomms.co.uk/.



About Glocomms UK

Glocomms UK goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.