(2023-2028) Mobile Application Security Testing Market Top Strategic Technology Trends and Opportunities: A Comprehensive Research Report

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2023 -- The global Mobile Application Security Testing Market size is estimated to be worth USD 0.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



The rapid pace of technological advancements and frequent software updates drive the MAST market. Mobile platforms, operating systems, and development frameworks undergo continuous changes and improvements. These updates may introduce new features, APIs, or security protocols, but they can also inadvertently introduce vulnerabilities or compatibility issues with existing applications.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Mobile Application Security Testing Market"



352 - Tables

45 - Figures

274 – Pages



Browse Full Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/mobile-application-security-testing-market-7016387.html



To maintain the security posture of mobile apps, organizations need to conduct regular security assessments to identify and address potential risks associated with the evolving technology landscape. This driver underscores the importance of adapting security testing strategies to keep pace with the latest developments, ensuring that mobile applications remain resilient and secure in the face of emerging technologies and software updates.



By OS, the iOS segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The iOS segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in the MAST market. iOS is Apple's operating system that runs on various devices like the iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad. Only Apple-made hardware supports iOS, and Apple manages which native applications can be installed on these devices. MAST for the iOS operating system is crucial for safeguarding sensitive user data and ensuring the overall integrity of the mobile application ecosystem.



Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.



Mobile application security testing adoption in large organizations has witnessed a notable upward trend in recent years. As the reliance on mobile applications for business processes, customer interactions, and data management continues to grow, large enterprises recognize the imperative to fortify their mobile app security. Increasingly stringent regulatory requirements and high-profile data breaches have heightened awareness of the potential risks associated with insecure mobile applications. Large organizations are investing in robust mobile application security testing practices to identify and mitigate vulnerabilities proactively.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing hub within the MAST market. The adoption of MAST in the Asia Pacific region is on the rise. The increasing use of mobile devices, coupled with rising cybersecurity concerns and regulatory compliance requirements, has driven organizations in the region to prioritize the security of their mobile applications. The growth of mobile banking and FinTech services and a general increase in awareness about the importance of mobile application security have further fueled this trend.



Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=7016387



Market Players



The major players in the mobile application security testing market are are IBM (US), HCLTech (India), OpenText (Canada), Synopsys (US), 3i Infotech (India), Qualys (US), Syhunt (Brazil), Checkmarx (US), Testhouse (UK), Ivanti (US), Digital.ai (US), Veracode (US), Onapsis (US), Snyk (US), Secure Code Warrior (Australia), eShard (France), Quokka (India), Data Theorem (US), Pradeo (France), PortSwigger (UK), ImmuniWeb (Switzerland), Contrast Security (US), Codified Security (UK), App-Ray (Austria), Entersoft Security (India), DerSecur (Israel), Fluid Attacks (US), Acunetix (US), VerSprite (US), Appknox (Singapore), and NowSecure (US).



Key Dynamic Factors For Mobile Application Security Testing Market:



Growing Risks to Cybersecurity:



Strong security testing solutions are in high demand as a result of the increasing sophistication and frequency of cyberattacks on mobile applications. Data leaks and high-profile breaches have brought attention to the necessity of thorough security measures.



Spread of Mobile Applications and Devices:



The attack surface has increased due to the ongoing growth of mobile devices and the extensive usage of mobile applications in a variety of industries. Because of this trend, mobile apps now require extensive security testing to find and fix flaws.



Needs for Regulatory Compliance:



Tight data security laws and sector-specific compliance guidelines (like GDPR, HIPAA, etc.) have forced businesses to spend money on mobile application security testing to make sure they comply with legal requirements and stay out of trouble.



Leftward Shift in Security Assessment:



There has been an increasing movement to incorporate security testing earlier in the software development life cycle (SDLC). "Shift left" techniques refer to the use of security controls from the very beginning of the development process in order to identify and fix vulnerabilities as soon as possible.



The uptake of DevSecOps



DevSecOps—the technique of integrating security into DevOps processes—has grown in popularity. To provide a continuous and secure software development process, cooperation between the development, operations, and security teams is necessary in order to automate security testing.



Technologies for Developing Mobile Apps:



The use of new technologies for developing mobile apps, like microservices architectures, containerisation (e.g., Docker), cloud-based development and deployment, has created new security testing considerations and issues.



Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:



As the need of having strong security measures in mobile app development becomes more widely acknowledged, a number of vendors are fighting for market dominance in the highly competitive field of mobile application security testing. There is a wide variety of players in the industry, such as well-known cybersecurity organisations, specialised security testing companies, and up-and-coming startups that are utilising cutting-edge technologies. The breadth and depth of their testing solutions, their ability to integrate with development processes, and their flexibility in responding to changing threats are often how key players set themselves apart. The market for mobile application security testing is often divided into segments according to the type of testing (static, dynamic, interactive), the organisation size (small and medium-sized, large enterprises), the deployment mode (on-premises, cloud), and the end-user industry (finance, healthcare, retail, etc.).



Vendors are able to customise their products to meet the distinct security needs of various industries because to this segmentation. Players in the market are probably going to concentrate on improving automation, adding artificial intelligence to testing procedures, and offering all-inclusive solutions that are in line with the growing complexity of mobile applications and the dynamic threat landscape as the market develops.



Browse Other Reports:



Smart Cities Market



Green Technology and Sustainability Market



Digital Lending Market



Quantum Cryptography Market



Metaverse Market



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/mobile-application-security-testing-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/mobile-application-security-testing.asp