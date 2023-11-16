2023 AdTech Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Projections, SWOT Analysis, Trends 2030

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2023 -- The global AdTech Market size is projected to grow from USD 579.4 billion in 2023 to USD 1,496.2 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



The AdTech market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to various business drivers like the increasing demand for data-informed marketing strategies, the growing popularity of audio streaming and podcasts for audio advertising is also responsible for driving the market's growth.



Browse in-depth TOC on "AdTech Market"



276 - Tables

60 - Figures

301 – Pages



By services, managed services to register for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The services segment of the AdTech market is growing rapidly. The managed services are vital in properly functioning AdTech solutions. These services are designed to help businesses efficiently navigate the complexities of digital advertising, offering various solutions from campaign management to data analytics. A key driving factor behind the increasing demand for managed services is the intensifying competition in the digital advertising landscape. As AdTech becomes more intricate, companies seek external expertise to optimize their ad campaigns, reach their target audiences, and maximize return on investment.



By solution, Data Management Platform (DMP) to register for the highest market size during the forecast period



By solutions, the DMP segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Advancements in advertising technologies include the development of cross-device targeting capabilities. DMPs can now track users across multiple devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. This allows advertisers to deliver more consistent and relevant ad experiences across all devices. Several factors, including the increasing demand for targeted advertising, the growth of digital advertising, and the increasing availability of data, drive the growth of the DMP market.



By region, Asia Pacific accounted for the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Asia Pacific is witnessing significant technological innovation in the AdTech market. Its expansion is primarily attributed to several driving forces, including the robust growth of the digital landscape, the increasing prevalence of internet access, and the widespread adoption of smartphones. Countries such as China, India, and Indonesia have emerged as pivotal destinations for advertisers seeking to connect with a vast and diverse audience. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is currently experiencing a surge in programmatic advertising, bolstered by the integration of AI and machine learning technologies, which enable advertisers to achieve more precise targeting and real-time campaign optimization.



Market Players



Some major players in the AdTech market include Meta (US), Google (US), Amazon (US), Adobe (US), Yahoo (US), Zeta (US), Microsoft (US), Celtra (US), Basis Technologies (US), Luna (US), NextRoll (US), Quantcast (US), Criteo (France), Affle (India), InMobi (India), Demandbase (US), The Trade Desk (US), Adform (Denmark), Equativ (France), Tremor International (Israel), Innovid (US), Mediaocean (US), DoubleVerify (US), Magnite (US), Copy.ai (US), Nickelytics (US), C Wire (Switzerland), Cavai (Norway), Titan Digital (US), Glimpse Protocol (UK), StackAdapt (Canada), Cosmose AI (Singapore), Vidsy (UK), and Linkby (Australia).



Key Dynamic Factors For AdTech Market:



Technological Progress:



AdTech relies heavily on technology. The targeting, distribution, and optimisation of advertisements are continually changing due to developments in automation, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data analytics.



Privacy of Data and Regulations:



Global legislation such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and others have been introduced as a result of growing concerns about data privacy. These regulations may affect how user data is gathered, kept, and used for targeted advertising, thus AdTech companies will need to adjust.



Customer Conduct:



The way that advertisers reach their target audience can be greatly impacted by changes in consumer behaviour, such as the increasing usage of mobile devices, changing tastes for content consumption, and the growth of ad-blockers.



Computer-generated advertising



One significant trend is the ongoing expansion of programmatic advertising, which is the real-time, automated purchasing and selling of ad inventory. Advertisers can more effectively target particular audiences with this strategy.



Changing Types of Ads:



It's not uncommon to see fresh and creative ad formats including interactive, video, and augmented reality (AR) commercials. In order to remain competitive and satisfy the needs of both advertisers and consumers, AdTech companies need to adjust to these developments.



Mobile Promotions:



Mobile advertising is a key component of the AdTech sector due to the growing popularity of smartphones. For their campaigns to effectively reach their target demographic, advertisers must tailor their approaches for mobile platforms.



Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:



Technological improvements and changing industry dynamics have created a complicated and fiercely competitive scene in the AdTech market. Prominent entities in this industry consistently endeavour to attain a competitive advantage by capitalising on advancements in domains like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics to enhance their advertising offerings. In order for businesses to customise their goods to satisfy the various needs of advertisers, market segmentation is essential. Typically, segmentation entails grouping services according to target audiences, channels (web, mobile apps, social media, display, video, and mobile), and ad formats (e.g., display, video, and mobile).



