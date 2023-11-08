2023 AI Toolkit Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Projections, SWOT Analysis, Trends 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2023 -- The global AI Toolkit Market size is estimated at USD 19.5 billion in 2023 to USD 91.6 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 36.2%, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™. The adoption of AI toolkits for the development of chatbots and virtual assistants in customer service represents a pivotal driver in the growth of the AI toolkit market. This trend has gained substantial traction, primarily due to its ability to profoundly enhance the customer experience while concurrently reducing operational service costs.



Browse in-depth TOC on "AI Toolkit Market"



300 - Tables

50- Figures

250 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=252755052



Chatbots, powered by AI toolkits, offer instantaneous responses to customer queries, ensuring 24/7 availability, and swift issue resolution. This not only augments customer satisfaction by providing quick and efficient support but also leads to cost savings by reducing the need for large customer service teams. Furthermore, AI-driven chatbots continuously learn from interactions, improving their capabilities over time. As a result, businesses are increasingly turning to AI toolkits to develop more intelligent and versatile chatbots, fueling the demand for AI toolkit solutions that can enable these customer service innovations.



By Vertical, the BFSI segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2023.



The predictive analytics capabilities offered by AI toolkits serve as a driving force for the AI toolkit market within the BFSI sector. These toolkits empower financial institutions to make informed decisions by harnessing historical data and sophisticated algorithms. They can anticipate market trends, enabling proactive responses to economic shifts and customer demands. Furthermore, predictive analytics aids in understanding customer behaviors, allowing institutions to tailor services and products accordingly. This, in turn, enhances portfolio performance, optimizing investment strategies and risk management. The demand for AI toolkits in BFSI for predictive analytics continues to grow as financial institutions seek a competitive edge by making data-backed decisions and staying ahead of market dynamics.



By offering, Service segment is expected to have fastest growth rate during the forecast period



The integration and customization services offered within the AI toolkit market stand out as a major driver. By tailoring AI toolkits to suit the specific requirements and existing infrastructure of businesses, these services ensure that AI seamlessly blends into the operational landscape. This specialized approach maximizes the utility of AI systems and minimizes disruption, streamlining the path to AI adoption. The capability to harmonize AI with unique business needs and technologies becomes a compelling driver as companies increasingly recognize the transformative potential of AI and seek ways to integrate it seamlessly into their operations. As a result, the demand for customization and integration services within the AI toolkit market continues to surge, catalyzing further innovation and growth.



Asia Pacific to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period



The demand for AI toolkits tailored for various languages and scripts emerges as a distinctive driver in the Asia Pacific AI toolkit market. The linguistic diversity across the region presents a unique challenge and opportunity. Localized AI solutions that can understand, process, and generate content in multiple languages and scripts are essential for businesses and governments looking to communicate with their diverse populations effectively. This localization ensures accurate language processing and enhances user engagement and accessibility. As a result, the need for AI toolkits capable of catering to the linguistic diversity of the Asia Pacific region drives innovation in AI development, sparking the creation of language-specific models and solutions and positioning these localized AI services as a critical driver for the AI toolkit market in the region.



Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=252755052



Market Players



The major vendors covered in the AI Toolkit market include Microsoft (US), Google (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Thales Group (France), Salesforce (US), Intel (US), Adobe (US), Meta Platforms (US), AWS (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), H2O.ai (US), Alteryx (US), Altair (US), KNIME (Switzerland), DataRobot (US), Jasper (US), Rasa (US), SuperAnnotate (US), OpenAI (US), Obviously AI (US), Fiddler AI (US), Determined AI (US), Snorkel AI (US), Levity AI (Germany), Union AI (US), Attri AI (US), Regie.ai (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the AI Toolkit market.



Key Dynamic Factors For Artificial Intelligence (AI) Toolkit Market:



Developments in AI Research: New machine learning models, algorithms, and approaches are examples of breakthroughs in AI research that have a big influence on AI toolkits. Rapid innovation adoption gives toolkits a competitive advantage.



Increased Industry Adoption of AI: AI is finding a home in a number of areas, including manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and finance. This wide range of AI applications is fueling the need for AI toolkits that can support a variety of use cases.



Open Source and Community Contributions: A sizable developer community has contributed to and supported open-source AI toolkits like TensorFlow and PyTorch, which have grown in popularity. The market remains dynamic because of the innovation and cooperation that these open-source technologies foster.



Integration with Cloud Services: Developing and implementing AI is made easier by integrating AI toolkits with cloud services from well-known vendors like AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. Cloud-based AI services are more widely adopted since they frequently make use of well-known AI toolkits.



AI Regulations and Ethics: As ethical questions are raised by AI technology, responsible AI development is becoming increasingly important. Organisations looking to adhere to rules and ethical standards are in need of AI toolkits with capabilities for explainability, fairness, and bias prevention.



Customization and Flexibility: Companies are looking for AI toolkits that are more customizable so they can meet their unique requirements. The best toolkits are those with flexible and modular designs, which allow them to be customised for specific use cases.



AI Hardware Acceleration: The performance of AI applications is greatly impacted by hardware acceleration technologies like GPUs and TPUs. AI toolkits with effective use of these technologies have a competitive edge.



Emerging Use Cases: The creation of specialised toolkits is fueled by new and developing AI use cases, such as computer vision, reinforcement learning, and natural language processing. One dynamic aspect of the industry is the ability to serve certain use cases.



AI in Edge Computing: An increasingly popular trend is the use of AI at the edge, in gadgets such as smartphones and Internet of Things devices. AI model execution toolkits for edge devices are becoming more and more popular.



Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:



The market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) toolkits is very competitive, with a wide spectrum of vendors such as well-known IT corporations, creative startups, and open-source communities. These players compete to offer enterprises and AI developers complete toolkits for creating, honing, and implementing AI models. Open-source frameworks with large user bases and frequent upgrades, including scikit-learn, PyTorch, and TensorFlow, have become quite popular. They live alongside proprietary solutions from internet behemoths like Microsoft, Amazon, and Google that offer cloud-based AI platforms connected with their toolkits. The dynamic character of the AI toolkit market, which is propelled by continuous improvements in AI research, changing industry demands, and the need for specialised toolkits suited to particular domains, is what drives this competition.



The market for AI toolkits is segmented in a variety of ways, with differences depending on deployment type, industry, and use case. Industry-specific segmentation meets the unique requirements of industries such as healthcare, finance, and automotive, where AI toolkits are customised for application domain-specifics. Moreover, the varied applications of artificial intelligence are reflected in the use-case-specific toolkits that have arisen to address domains such as computer vision, natural language processing, and recommendation systems. There are different ways that AI toolkits can be deployed. Cloud-based toolkits are useful for enterprises looking for scalability and user-friendliness, while on-premises and edge toolkits provide security and control for applications that need low latency or local processing.



Browse Other Reports:



Public Cloud Market



Data Pipeline Tools Market



Student Information System Market



Application Delivery Controller Market



Identity Verification Market



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/ai-toolkit-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/ai-toolkit.asp