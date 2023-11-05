2023 Chaos Engineering Tools Market Is Booming Across the Globe: Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2023 -- The global Chaos Engineering Tools Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2023 to USD 2.9 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



Modern IT systems have become highly complex, often involving microservices, containers, and cloud-based infrastructure. Chaos engineering tools are essential for testing and improving the resilience of these systems, which is expected to create demand during the forecasted period.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Chaos Engineering Tools Market"



150 - Tables

60 - Figures

200 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=261618479



By component, the services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Chaos engineering is a relatively new discipline, and many organizations are still in the early stages of adopting it. As a result, there is a strong demand for professional services in the chaos engineering tools market. As organizations adopt chaos engineering practices, they often encounter hurdles related to strategy development, tool selection, implementation, and result interpretation. Professional services in this context offer invaluable guidance and expertise to help businesses tailor chaos engineering to their specific needs and goals. These services can assist in designing controlled experiments, identifying potential points of failure, and providing a structured framework for assessing and improving system resilience.



By deployment mode, the public cloud segment holds a larger market size during the forecast period.



The adoption of chaos engineering tools on public cloud platforms has seen remarkable growth, driven by cloud providers' scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency. For instance, Netflix, a pioneer in chaos engineering, utilizes Amazon Web Services (AWS) for its experiments, taking advantage of AWS's extensive global infrastructure to test system resilience. By leveraging the scalability and ease of deployment that public clouds offer, organizations can proactively identify vulnerabilities, improve incident response strategies, and ensure their services remain robust despite unexpected disruptions. This adoption trend aligns with the growing significance of public cloud environments in the chaos engineering environment, facilitating the continued evolution of these crucial practices.



By Region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is home to some of the world's leading ICT companies, such as Alibaba, Tencent, and Baidu. These companies are investing heavily in chaos engineering tools to improve the reliability and resilience of their systems. The Asia Pacific governments are increasingly recognizing the importance of digital transformation. For instance, Singapore's "Smart Nation" and South Korea's "Digital New Deal" emphasize digital transformation, providing fertile ground for chaos engineering adoption. Technological trends, such as microservices, AI, ML, and DevOps, are also driving the adoption of chaos engineering tools in the Asia Pacific region. Chaos engineering tools can be used to test microservices-based applications and ensure they are reliable and resilient. AI and ML can be used to develop more sophisticated chaos engineering tools.



Inquire Before Buy: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=261618479



Some of the key players operating in the chaos engineering tools market are – Microsoft (US), AWS (US), OpenText (US), Virtusa (US), Tricentis (US), Harness (US), Nagarro (Germany), PagerDuty (US), Cavission Systems (US), and Gremlin (US).



Key Dynamic Factors For Chaos Engineering Tools Market:



Expanding Utilisation of Cloud-Native and Microservices Technologies: The adoption of cloud-native architectures and microservices has raised interest in chaotic engineering. There is an increasing requirement to guarantee system resilience and stability as organisations move their infrastructure and applications to the cloud.



Increasing Complexity in Distributed Systems: Modern applications have more intricate architectures, which makes it more difficult to forecast how system failures can affect the entire system. These intricate failure situations can be simulated and understood with the aid of chaos engineering tools.



Awareness and Education: The need for chaos engineering tools is rising as businesses realise how important resilience and dependability are. The benefits of chaotic engineering have been explained to professionals through industry conferences, webinars, and online resources.



Market rivalry: With multiple organisations offering their solutions, there is now more rivalry in the market for chaotic engineering tools. The competition has sparked creativity and enhanced these instruments' capabilities.



Integration with DevOps and CI/CD Pipelines: It is now essential to incorporate chaos engineering into CI/CD (continuous integration/continuous deployment) and DevOps procedures. There is a great demand for tools that can integrate smoothly into these automation pipelines and workflows.



Regulations: To guarantee system dependability and disaster recovery, there are regulations in place in a number of industries, including finance and healthcare. Tools for chaos engineering can assist organisations in fulfilling these demands.



Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:



The market for chaotic engineering tools is very competitive, with several well-established companies and up-and-coming startups fighting for customers' attention. Organisations looking to increase the robustness and dependability of their dispersed, complex systems need these technologies. The tools' features and capabilities, their ability to integrate with current DevOps and CI/CD processes, their pricing structures, and their capacity to support a variety of use cases are some of the variables that impact the competitive landscape.



This market can be segmented according to a number of criteria, such as the size of the organisation (small, medium, or large), the industry verticals (such as e-commerce, healthcare, or finance), and the geographic areas.



Tools for chaotic engineering specifically designed for cloud-native and microservices architectures are becoming more and more necessary as enterprises embrace these architectures. While startups may specialise in particular markets or provide more straightforward, user-friendly tools that address particular use cases, established firms frequently concentrate on offering all-inclusive solutions with a broad range of capabilities. Companies who can effectively balance robustness, flexibility, and ease of use while assisting organisations in proactively identifying and mitigating system vulnerabilities and performance bottlenecks will be successful in this sector. The market for chaotic engineering tools is expected to continue changing in terms of competition and segmentation as the technological landscape changes and user needs advance.



Browse Other Reports:



Anti-money Laundering Market



Content Delivery Network Market



Data Center Transformation Market



Cybersecurity Insurance Market



IoT Healthcare Market



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/chaos-engineering-tools-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/chaos-engineering-tools.asp