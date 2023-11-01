2023 Cloud ERP Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Projections, SWOT Analysis, Trends 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2023 -- The global Cloud ERP Market size is expected to grow from USD 72.2 billion in 2023 to USD 130.5 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



Cloud ERP solutions are designed to facilitate integration with other software and services. They often include open APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) and connectors that make connecting the ERP system with a wide range of third-party applications relatively straightforward. This capability allows businesses to create a more comprehensive and interconnected technology ecosystem, integrating ERP with customer relationship management (CRM) systems, e-commerce platforms, analytics tools, and other applications that contribute to a more streamlined and efficient operation.



Moreover, customer relationship management (CRM) and project management are integral components of a comprehensive cloud ERP solution. CRM enhances customer interactions by centralizing and analyzing customer data, enabling better sales and service. This data integration with ERP improves decision-making, inventory management, and demand forecasting. Project management within ERP facilitates efficient resource allocation, task tracking, and collaboration, ensuring project timelines and budgets are met. When integrated into a cloud ERP system, both CRM and project management modules benefit from real-time data access, scalability, and accessibility from anywhere, which streamlines operations, boosts productivity, and drives growth. Combining CRM and project management with a cloud ERP solution helps businesses improve customer relationships, streamline processes, and enhance organizational efficiency.



By component, the services segment is expected to capture the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The component segment of the cloud ERP market is segmented into solutions and services. The services segment is estimated to hold the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. Services are categorized into managed services and professional services. The services segment in the cloud ERP market plays a crucial role in complementing the software solutions by offering a wide array of training, support, and maintenance, implementation & integration, and consulting & advisory services. This segment is instrumental in helping organizations adopt and maximize cloud ERP systems' benefits. Service providers assist businesses in effectively deploying ERP solutions, tailoring them to specific organizational needs, and ensuring seamless integration with existing infrastructure. They offer training programs to empower users, facilitate data migration, and provide strategic guidance to align ERP strategies with business objectives. These services are instrumental in helping organizations harness the full potential of cloud ERP, enabling streamlined operations, data-driven decision-making, and long-term scalability while ensuring compliance and data security.



Based on deployment Mode, the public cloud segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.



The cloud ERP market, by deployment mode, is segmented into public and private cloud. It is expected that during the forecast period, the public cloud segment is estimated to account for the largest market size and share in the cloud ERP market. Public cloud deployment is pivotal in the cloud ERP market, revolutionizing how businesses manage their operations and data. Cloud ERP systems, hosted on public cloud infrastructure provided by industry giants such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offer several key advantages. First and foremost, they eliminate the need for significant upfront hardware and software investments, making ERP solutions more accessible to organizations of all sizes. This democratization of ERP technology allows smaller enterprises to compete on a level playing field with larger counterparts.



Additionally, public cloud deployment ensures scalability and flexibility. Businesses can quickly scale their ERP resources up or down based on their changing needs, avoiding the inefficiencies of overprovisioning or the limitations of underprovisioning. Moreover, the global presence of public cloud providers ensures high availability and disaster recovery capabilities, reducing downtime risks and enhancing business continuity.



Moreover, security and compliance are also strengthened through public cloud ERP deployments, as major cloud providers invest heavily in robust security measures and compliance certifications, often exceeding what individual organizations can afford or manage on their own. This instills confidence in customers that their sensitive data is well-protected.



North America is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.



The cloud ERP market by region has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. As per region, North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global cloud ERP market in 2023, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The cloud ERP market, encompassing a wide range of critical business functions, is pivotal in reshaping the North American business landscape. First and foremost, it serves as the backbone of digital transformation efforts, enabling organizations to modernize their operations across various sectors. From finance and human resources to supply chain and customer relationship management, cloud ERP systems streamline and integrate these functions, fostering agility and efficiency. In North America, where diverse industries flourish, this technology empowers businesses to adapt rapidly to market changes, scale operations as needed, and remain competitive globally.



Market Players



Some of the significant cloud ERP market vendors are Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), Workday (US), Infor (US), IFS (Sweden), Plex Systems (US), Epicor Software Corporation (US), Sage Group (UK), Ramco Systems (India), QAD (US), Tally Solutions (India), Odoo (Belgium), SYSPRO (South Africa), Tyler Technologies (US), MIE Solutions (US), Acumatica (US), Genius Solutions (Canada), Deltek (US).



Key Dynamic Factors For Cloud ERP Market:



Digital Transformation Initiatives: To improve their competitive advantage and streamline operations, a lot of organisations are putting their operations through digital transformation. Cloud ERP solutions, which offer scalable and adaptable systems that facilitate automation, data analytics, and better decision-making, are essential to this transition.



COVID-19 Pandemic: As a result of the necessity for enterprises to maintain business continuity and adjust to distant work settings, the COVID-19 pandemic hastened the adoption of cloud ERP solutions. During the crisis, cloud ERP systems were invaluable since they enabled organisations to access vital data and apps from any location.



Flexibility and Scalability: Cloud ERP solutions provide flexibility, enabling companies to swiftly adjust to evolving requirements. This is an important consideration for all types of organisations, from startups to major conglomerates.



Data Security and Compliance: With the increasing frequency of data breaches and cyberattacks, security and compliance issues have become increasingly important. Cloud ERP suppliers need to make sure that data protection laws are followed and that their security protocols are updated on a regular basis.



technical Developments: The market for cloud ERP is impacted by continuous technical developments, which include the incorporation of IoT, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities into ERP systems. These technologies improve data analysis, prediction skills, and automation.



Competitive Landscape: There are numerous providers offering a wide range of solutions in the fiercely competitive Cloud ERP market. The dynamic character of competition propels pricing strategies, service standards, and innovation.



Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:



With numerous companies fighting for market share, the cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) market is extremely competitive. These businesses range from agile, cloud-native startups to well-known behemoths like Oracle, SAP, and Microsoft. The main drivers of competition in this market are new product development, high-quality services, competitive pricing, and industry-specific customization. The competitive landscape is always evolving as organisations move more and more from on-premises solutions to cloud-based ERP, and suppliers are always adjusting to match the ever-changing needs of their clients.



In the cloud ERP market, segmentation is essential for meeting a range of corporate needs. Typically, the market is segmented according to attributes such as industry verticals (manufacturing, healthcare, retail, finance, etc.), organisation size (small and medium-sized companies, large enterprises), deployment strategies (public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud), and geographic locations. These divisions enable ERP suppliers to customise their offerings to certain clientele, guaranteeing that they can satisfy the distinct difficulties and legal demands of different sectors and geographical areas. Customization for particular niches within these segments is becoming more and more crucial as the market develops since it gives ERP providers a competitive edge by enabling them to offer extremely specialised solutions.



