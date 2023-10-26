2023 Cloud Native Storage Market Emerging Trends and Opportunities: A Comprehensive Research Report 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2023 -- The global Cloud Native Storage Market size is projected to grow from USD 16.0 billion in 2023 to USD 45.8 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



By offering, services segment to register for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The services segment of the cloud native storage market is growing rapidly. Services offer the underlying infrastructure, expertise, and support services to help organizations effectively leverage cloud-native storage technologies in the market. Cloud native storage services help ensure the security and compliance of data stored in cloud native solutions. They offer encryption, access control, and compliance monitoring tools to meet regulatory requirements.



By application, backup and recovery to register for the highest market size during the forecast period.



Backup and recovery applications are designed to protect data from loss, corruption, or accidental deletion. They create copies of data at specific points in time, ensuring that a recent and consistent version of the data is always available for recovery. Furthermore, backup and recovery applications are essential to a robust data management strategy for cloud-native storage solutions. They help organizations protect their data, ensure data availability, and provide a safety net in case of data loss or disasters.



By region, Asia Pacific accounted for the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is witnessing significant technological innovation in cloud native storage. Many regional organizations were undergoing digital transformation efforts, including migrating to the cloud and adopting cloud native technologies. This shift necessitated modern and scalable storage solutions to support cloud native applications. Few of the leading countries, including China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian nations, witness substantial cloud adoption rates. Cloud providers like AWS, Azure, Google, Alibaba Cloud, and regional providers offered cloud native storage services that catered to the diverse needs of businesses in the region.



Some major players in the cloud native storage market include Microsoft (US), IBM (US), AWS (US), Google (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), HPE (US), Dell Technologies (US), NetApp (US), Pure Storage (US), SUSE (Germany), VMWare (US), Oracle (US), Huawei (China), Citrix (US), Tencent Cloud (China), Scality (US), Splunk (US), Linbit (US), and Rackspace (US).



Key Dynamic Factors For Cloud Native Storage Market:



Rapid Cloud Adoption: The need for cloud-native storage solutions has been fuelled by the ongoing migration of workloads to the cloud. Businesses need scalable and flexible storage solutions as they transition from traditional on-premises data centres to cloud-based infrastructure.



Containerization and orchestration: The norm for delivering apps in a cloud-native environment is now containers, which are controlled by orchestrators like Kubernetes. As a result, storage options that smoothly interface with containerized applications have been created.



Persistent Storage for Containers: It is a critical task to make sure that data remains and is available even when containers are temporary. To meet this need, new storage options like container-attached storage (CAS) are emerging.



Environments utilising multiple clouds and hybrid clouds: A lot of businesses are implementing multiple clouds and hybrid clouds. This increases the need for portable, flexible storage solutions that can operate with different cloud providers and on-premises infrastructure.



Data management and data services are becoming increasingly important as data volumes increase. Data protection, backup, recovery, encryption, and data analytics capabilities are a few of the elements that must be incorporated into cloud-native storage systems.



Edge Computing: As edge computing becomes more popular, which entails processing data closer to its source, distributed storage systems must be able to function effectively there. For edge deployments, low-latency, high-availability storage choices are crucial.



Open Source Technologies: Open-source projects like OpenEBS, Rook, and Longhorn are widely used in the cloud-native storage sector. In this industry, innovation and cost-effectiveness are frequently driven by open-source solutions.



Regulations pertaining to compliance and data security are still a major role in the development of storage solutions. To meet these needs, cloud-native storage providers must provide tools for data encryption, access control, and auditing.



Integration of Service Mesh: Service mesh technologies like Istio, Linkerd, and Envoy are becoming more and more well-liked. Data resilience and security in microservices architectures can be increased by integrating storage solutions with service mesh.



Ecosystem Partnerships: For cloud-native storage providers, cooperation and integration with other cloud-native technologies like serverless computing, CI/CD pipelines, and monitoring tools are crucial. These collaborations provide a comprehensive cloud-native experience.



Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:



Due to the rapid adoption of cloud-native technologies and the demand for creative storage solutions, the market for cloud-native storage is marked by fierce rivalry and a dynamic environment. Understanding the varying needs of various businesses and organisations depends critically on market segmentation.



Several well-known IT behemoths and new startups are battling for market share, according to a competitive analysis. Cloud-native storage options like AWS EBS, Azure Blob Storage, and Google Cloud Storage are provided by reputable cloud service providers including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. These solutions are preferred options for businesses with substantial investments in these platforms because of how well they are integrated into their own cloud ecosystems.



At the same time, a lot of open-source initiatives and startups focused on cloud-native storage have grown in popularity. Container-attached storage options are offered by businesses like Portworx (bought by Pure Storage), OpenEBS, and Rook and are made to work with systems for container orchestration like Kubernetes. Businesses embracing microservices and containerization are drawn to its flexibility and scalability.



The deployment model, end-user industry, and geographic areas are frequently used to segment the cloud-native storage market. The market meets a variety of needs, such as persistent storage for containerized applications, multi-cloud and hybrid cloud deployments, requirements for edge computing, and data management services including backup, encryption, and data analytics. To handle their unique difficulties and possibilities, each of these market groups needs specially designed storage solutions.



