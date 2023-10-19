2023 Data Center Transformation Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Projections, SWOT Analysis, Trends 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2023 -- The global Data Center Transformation Market size is expected to grow from USD 11.5 billion in 2023 to USD 18.9 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™. The exponential growth of data, driven by factors like big data analytics, IoT devices, and multimedia content, requires data centers to expand their capacity and capabilities to handle the increasing data loads.



Automation Services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



By service type, the data center transformation market includes Consolidation Services, Optimization Services, Automation Services, and Infrastructure Management Services. The automation services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Data center automation automates IT processes across the computing, network, and storage layers in physical and virtual environments. Automation involves using software and tools to streamline and orchestrate various data center processes and tasks. It plays a crucial role in data center transformation by enhancing efficiency, reducing human error, and enabling rapid response to change demands.



Cloud Data Center segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The various segments we have captured in the scope are – cloud, colocation, and enterprise data centers. The cloud data center segment would grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud providers utilize service models, such as private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud, to offer enhanced services to their customers. With cloud computing adoption continuing to rise, cloud data centers are hosting more enterprise workloads. Major CSPs, such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, continue to build massive facilities in the US and worldwide to increase their cloud computing power.



The retail vertical will grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Retailers are embracing cloud computing, big data analytics, and digital transformation to expand their businesses and increase their customer base. They connect to consumer devices for various activities, such as analysis of their buying habits and promoting targeted sales. Due to the rising consumer purchasing power, the retail vertical is one of the fastest-growing verticals. With the advent of online retailing, retailers are adopting more innovative technologies such as cloud computing, big data analytics, digital stores, and social networks. Online retail vendors need a comprehensive cloud environment to offer their products and services to customers. Retailers are increasingly adopting edge computing to process data closer to the point of sale, enabling real-time analytics, inventory management, and personalized customer experiences.



North America segment to capture a significant market share during the forecast period.



The data center transformation market includes regional segmentation into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. As per region, North America accounts for the largest market share in the global data center transformation market in 2023, and this trend will persist during the forecast period. North America has the most established data center adoption due to several factors, such as large enterprises with sophisticated IT infrastructure and skilled technical expertise. The US and Canada are North America's two most significant contributors in the data center transformation market. It is a region with strict regulations for several economic sectors and advanced technology. North America is known for its technological advancements and early adoption of innovative solutions. The large enterprises in this region are rapidly adopting data center services to improve employee experience and tackle any business continuity challenges amid COVID-19. In North America, large enterprises and SMEs focus on developing innovative data centers integrated with technological advancements, such as 5G, IoT, AI, and ML; this would boost growth in the future.



Market Players



The key technology vendors in the market include Dell (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Schneider Electric (France), Cisco (US), NTT (Japan), HCLTech (India), Accenture (Ireland), Cognizant (India), Google (US), Wipro (India), Atos (France), TCS (India), Hitachi (Japan), NetApp (US), Mindteck (India), Bytes Technology Group (UK), General Datatech (US), Insight Enterprises (US), Tech Mahindra (India), NETSCOUT (US), Dyntek (US), Softchoice (Canada), InKnowTech (India), Rahi Systems (US), Blue Mantis (UK), GreenField Software (India), Hyperview (Canada), FlexiScale (UK), LiquidStack (US), RackBank Datacenters (India), and Vapor IO (US). Most key players have adopted partnerships and product developments to cater to the demand for data center transformation.



Key Dynamic Factors For Data Center Transformation Market:



Technological Innovation and Advancements: The Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing, 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and other rapidly developing technologies are driving the need for data centres to adapt and efficiently accept these new technologies.



Initiatives for digital transformation:



To remain competitive, businesses are adopting digital transformation initiatives in greater numbers. Modern and effective data centre infrastructures are required due to the use of cloud services, big data analytics, and other digital technologies in this shift.



Flexibility and scalability



To handle the expanding volume of data and adjust to shifting business needs, data centres must be easily scalable. To accommodate growing workloads and applications, scalability is essential.



Energy Efficiency and Sustainability: The demand for energy-efficient data centres and sustainable practises is driven by environmental concerns and the need to lower operating costs. This entails maximising power usage effectiveness (PUE), integrating energy-efficient cooling systems, and utilising renewable energy sources.



Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Strategies: To take use of both on-premises and cloud infrastructure, many organisations implement hybrid and multi-cloud strategies. Integrating, administering, and optimising these hybrid systems successfully is necessary for data centre transformation.



Requirements for Security and Compliance: Data security and regulatory compliance are crucial. The implementation of strong security measures, maintaining adherence to industry standards, and protecting sensitive data are the main goals of data centre transformation initiatives.



Edge Data Centres and Edge Computing:



The establishment of edge data centres is necessary due to the growth of edge computing, which is motivated by the demand for low latency and enhanced performance for applications like IoT, autonomous vehicles, and AR/VR. In order to accommodate these demands, data centre transformation includes extending infrastructure to the edge.



Remote Work and dispersed Workforces: The COVID-19 epidemic has accelerated the demand for resilient and secure data centre systems that can handle remote access, collaborative tools, and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI). This is because remote work and dispersed workforces are becoming more common.



Organisations are constantly seeking for methods to reduce costs and increase the return on investment (ROI) from their investments in data centres.



Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:



The market for data centre transformation is extremely fragmented and competitive, reflecting the wide range of products and services required to upgrade and improve data centre infrastructures. The market's major players work hard to offer complete solutions and develop constantly to satisfy the changing needs of businesses throughout the world. Technology innovation, service excellence, cost effectiveness, and the capacity to customise solutions to meet particular industry requirements are some of the elements that influence the rivalry.



The market may be widely categorised in terms of segmentation depending on the type of service, end-user sector, and geographic regions. The consultation and assessment, integration and deployment, migration and upgrade, and managed services segments of the data centre transformation market are typical.



Numerous end-user industries are served by these services, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, government, information technology and telecommunications, retail, and others. Customised transformation solutions are required since each sector has particular data centre needs, compliance constraints, and security concerns.



North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa make up the geographical segments of the market. Due to early adoption of cutting-edge technology and a significant concentration of reputable providers of data centre services, North America, and notably the United States, has been a significant market. Due to the quick digitalization of nations like China and India, the Asia Pacific area is experiencing enormous growth.



