2023 Edge Computing Market Emerging Trends, Size, Share and Opportunities: A Comprehensive Research Report 2028

The global Edge Computing Market size is expected to grow from USD 53.6 billion in 2023 to USD 111.3 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.7% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



Major driving forces of the market include surge in the adoption of IoT technology, entertainment via cloud gaming, automation of system(s) across several industries such as transportation and logistics, healthcare (for patient health live monitoring), availability of cost-effective edge computing platforms, among others.



The major players have implemented various growth strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares. Key players such as Cisco (US), AWS (US), Dell Technologies (US), Google (US), HPE (US), Huawei (China), IBM (US), Intel (US), Litmus Automation (US), Microsoft (US), Nokia (Finland), ADLINK (Taiwan), Axellio (US), Capgemini (France), ClearBlade (US), Digi International (US), Fastly (US), StackPath (US), Vapor IO (US), GE Digital (US), Moxa (Taiwan), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Juniper Networks (US), EdgeConnex (US), Belden (US), Saguna Networks (Israel), Edge Intelligence (US), Edgeworx (US), Sunlight.io (UK), Mutable (US), Hivecell (US), Section (US), EdgeIQ (US), have majorly adopted many growth strategies, such as new product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships, to expand their product portfolios and grow further in the Edge Computing market.



The edge computing market - global forecast to 2028 report's study includes an in-depth, extrapolated, competitive analysis of key players as well as the startups in the aforesaid market with their company profiles, financials, offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies (also a MarketsandMarkets™ view for top 5 global profiled company). The players in this market have implemented different strategies, both organic and inorganic, to expand their global presence, improve visibility, and increase their market shares. Organic growth strategies such as product launches, enhancements, similarly with solutions and services, and inorganic growth strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations, have been the most dominating and effective strategies adopted by the major players from January 2020 through May 2023, which helped/is helping them strengthen their footprint in the aforesaid global market and broaden their customer base.



Huawei is a privately owned company and operates through four segments: consumer business, carrier business, enterprise business, and unallocated items. The carrier business segment includes solutions related to wireless networks, cloud core network, fixed network, IT infrastructure carrier software, and professional services. The enterprise segment covers digital infrastructure platform(s) built by using new ICT technologies. Smartphones, tablets, wearable devices, and converged home devices are included in the consumer segment. Huawei's edge computing architecture consists of the Intelligent EdgeFabric (IEF), which provides integrated edge-cloud synergy services, and enables remote control, data processing, and analytics on edge computing resources. Intelligent video analysis, and big data stream processing technologies developed for the cloud can be pushed to the edge to provide hassle-free real-time service capabilities. IEF on the cloud can be used to centrally manage containers on millions of edge computing gateways, deploy functions, to modify configurations, carry out version updates, perform monitoring, and analyze operating conditions. Huawei's Edge campus devices and applications can be quickly and effectively integrated with cloud services.



HPE is one of the leading players in the edge computing market. However, it faces stiff competition from other global players operating in the market. The company faced challenges in entering new product segment with its present business structure. The shortage of skilled workforce poses a threat for the HPE's steady growth of profit. The company has a strong global presence in the edge computing market and has a diversified product portfolio with customized solutions. HPE has a strong distribution network and partner ecosystem, which is expanding its business in emerging markets. The company is continuously focusing on innovating products and automation of activities to deliver high quality products. The company is highly focused on organic and in-organic growth strategies to accelerate innovation through hybrid cloud solutions.



IBM is one of the leading providers of cloud platform services and cognitive solutions, which works across domains such as cloud, IT infrastructure, security, services, and research. The company operates in more than 175 countries and caters to various industries worldwide. The company functions through six main segments: Global Technology Services, Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Systems, Global Financing, and Other.



IBM offers infrastructure, hosting, and consulting services in different areas that consist of customer relationship management, business analytics optimization, outsourcing, software, and security. The company is focused on developing solutions and products powered by the latest technologies, including AI and ML, analytics, big data, and IoT. The company also offers services to help clients transform their businesses. In the distributed cloud market, IBM offers IBM Cloud Satellite, a managed distributed cloud solution that offers cloud services, APIs, access policies, security, and compliance.



