2023 Explainable AI Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Projections, SWOT Analysis, Trends 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2023 -- The global Explainable AI Market size is to grow from USD 6.2 billion in 2023 to USD 16.2 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.9% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



Explainable AI is at the intersection of AI, machine learning, ethics, and psychology. Collaboration across these fields is driving innovation in making AI systems more interpretable and user-friendly.



As per verticals, the healthcare & life sciences segment is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The healthcare & life sciences vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The healthcare and life sciences industry stands at the forefront of leveraging Explainable AI to enhance decision-making processes and improve patient outcomes. In this vertical, Explainable AI technologies are employed to make the predictions and recommendations generated by AI models more transparent and interpretable for clinicians, researchers, and regulatory bodies. As the application of AI in healthcare becomes increasingly widespread, ensuring that AI-driven diagnostics, treatment recommendations, and drug discovery processes are explainable is crucial to build trust and mitigate risks.



By Solutions by type, Software toolkits and frameworks Segment to grow at the largest market size during the forecast period.



Software toolkits and frameworks for Explainable AI are more developer-centric solutions. They offer libraries, APIs, and pre-built algorithms that data scientists and machine learning engineers can integrate into their existing machine learning workflows. These toolkits provide flexibility and customization options for those who want to implement transparency and interpretability in AI models. Toolkits provide a variety of algorithms for explaining and interpreting AI model predictions, such as feature importance, partial dependence plots, and saliency maps.



By Methods, the Model-Agnostic Methods segment is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Model-agnostic methods are techniques that can be applied to any machine learning model, irrespective of the underlying architecture. They are often used when a black-box model, like a deep neural network, is in place, and the goal is to provide explanations without altering the model itself. Companies utilize these methods to make AI models more interpretable and to build trust with users and stakeholders.



Asia Pacific to account to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



By region, Asia Pacific countries, especially China, South Korea, and Japan, are at the forefront of technological innovation. They are quick to adopt and adapt to emerging AI technologies, including XAI, in various industries. The APAC region is home to a significant portion of the global population, with diverse industries ranging from manufacturing to healthcare, finance, and e-commerce. This diversity creates a wide array of use cases for XAI. Governments are actively promoting AI research and development. They are also introducing regulations that require AI systems to be transparent and explainable, contributing to the growth of the explainable AI market.



Market Players



Some major players in the explainable AI market include Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Google (US), Salesforce (US),Intel Corporation(US), NVIDIA(US), SAS Institute(US), Alteryx(US), AWS(US), Equifax(US), FICO(US), Temenos(Switzerland),Mphasis(India), C3.AI(US), H2O.ai(US), Fiddler(US), Zest AI(US), Seldon(London), Squirro(Switzerland), Kyndi(US), DataRobot(US),Databricks(US), Tredence(US), DarwinAI(Canada), Tensor AI solutions(Germany), . EXPAI(Spain), Abzu(Denmark), Arthur(US), and Intellico(Italy.



Key Dynamic Factors For Explainable AI Market:



Growing Use of AI-Related Technologies:



Explainability is becoming more and more necessary as AI and machine learning are being used in more industries. Understanding and interpreting the judgements made by more sophisticated AI systems is necessary, particularly in vital domains like banking, healthcare, and driverless cars.



Ethical Concerns and Regulatory Compliance:



Transparency and justice in AI systems are becoming increasingly important, according to industry standards and regulatory agencies. The use of Explainable AI is being driven by ethical concerns and regulatory compliance, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), in order to guarantee trust and accountability.



Risk Reduction and Establishing Trust:



Explainability is essential to fostering confidence in AI systems. When users can comprehend how judgements are made, they are more inclined to trust AI apps from both businesses and consumers. This is especially crucial in areas like healthcare and finance where AI judgements can have far-reaching effects.



Comprehending Deep Learning Models:



Because of their intricacy, deep learning models—especially neural networks—are frequently referred to as "black boxes". The goal of improving these models' interpretability and explainability has drawn a lot of attention from researchers and developers.



Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:



The market for Explainable AI (XAI) has experienced heightened rivalry and a more sophisticated segmentation due to the growing desire for artificial intelligence systems that are transparent and interpretable. Prominent entities in the industry, such as well-known IT firms and providers of specialised XAI solutions, are competing for market share with cutting-edge products. A wide variety of tools and methods are employed in the competitive environment with the goal of improving the accountability and understandability of sophisticated AI models. Solutions range from sophisticated algorithms that produce explanations that are understandable by humans to rule-based systems.



The market segmentation shows how XAI is being used in a variety of areas, with healthcare, finance, and autonomous systems receiving particular attention. Furthermore, the market offers specialised solutions for various industries, meeting the unique requirements of businesses handling ethical and legal issues. The competitive and segmentation dynamics in the Explainable AI market are expected to continue changing as industries realise how important it is to develop trust in AI applications in order to meet the complex needs of many stakeholders across different domains.



