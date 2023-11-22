2023 IDaaS Market Demand, Future Scope, Emerging Trends and Opportunities 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2023 -- The global IDaaS Market size is projected to grow from USD 7.0 billion in 2023 to USD 21.4 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.0% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



The rise in identity and authentication frauds and the adoption of advanced authentication techniques across verticals drive the growth of the IDaaS market. Moreover, ownership and privacy challenges may hinder market growth.



Browse in-depth TOC on "IDaaS Market"



281 - Tables

44 - Figures

367 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=32235637



Based on component, the single sign-on is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecasted period.



Single Sign-on (SSO) is a form of authentication by which users can access multiple computer platforms or applications present on-premises of an organization or through the cloud by logging in only once. The process saves a lot of time for users by authenticating users for all the applications they have been entitled to. SSO enables them to focus on a required task without remembering multiple usernames and password combinations. ? SSO lowers IT costs by saving time on password resets. When apps require a different username and password for every employee, there is a high chance that employees will forget passwords—which means help tickets for password reset pile up. Technologies like AI enable SSO systems to track user activity constantly during a session, guaranteeing that only authorized users can access secured resources.



By deployment type, private cloud segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Private cloud refers to computing wherein the computing resource is accessed by a single organization and restricted to external entities. Organizations that invest in their on-premises data centers can also use it as a private deployment type. Private Cloud enables a company to have better control over its data and reduce risks, such as data loss and issues related to regulatory compliance. The flexibility allows businesses to adapt identity management services to their unique workflows and compliance requirements, ensuring that the solution aligns precisely with their operational goals. Private cloud IDaaS solutions provide organizations with a greater degree of control and data sovereignty. It is particularly appealing to businesses operating in highly regulated industries or regions with strict data privacy requirements.



By region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific region consists of some of the fastest growing economies like India and China. Asia Pacific has seen cutting-edge technology's advanced and rapid adoption as a profitable security product and service market. Even though the area implements the most recent security solutions, it is frequently the target of attacks. Developing countries such as India are moving towards the rapid digitalization of processes through different initiatives taken by governments to increase the use of mobile applications and web-based applications across sectors such as BFSI, retail, and IT. The growing digitization in the Asia Pacific is driving IDaaS demand.



Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=32235637



Okta (US), Microsoft (US), Thales (France), Ping Identity (US), IBM (US), Atos (France), Oracle (US), Salesforce (US), Google (US), CyberArk (US), OpenText (Canada), SailPoint (US), VMware (US), HCL Tech (India), Entrust (US), SecureAuth (US), Simeio (US), Ilantus Technology (India), LoginRadius (US), JumpCloud (US), IDNow (Germany), One Identity (US), 1Kosmos (US), Idenfy (Lithuania), ShareID (France) are the key players and other players in the IDaaS market.



Key Dynamic Factors For IDaaS Market:



Growing Use of Cloud Services:



The need for cloud-centric identity and access management solutions like IDaaS is growing as more businesses move to cloud-based infrastructure.



Security Issues:



Adoption of IDaaS solutions is fueled by a growing awareness of cybersecurity dangers and the necessity of strong identity and access management to safeguard sensitive data.



Adherence to Regulations:



The IDaaS market is being driven by strict data protection requirements like the CCPA, GDPR, and others, which require organisations to install secure identity management solutions in order to assure compliance.



Trends in Bring Your Own Device (BYOD):



IDaaS is growing because of the BYOD trend and the proliferation of mobile devices, which force organisations to build flexible and scalable identification solutions.



Remote Employees:



IDaaS is becoming more pertinent as remote and hybrid work models become more commonplace. These work modes highlight the need for safe and easily available identity management solutions.



Combining One Technology with Another:



IDaaS solutions are becoming more and more popular when they smoothly connect with other technologies like enterprise mobility management (EMM), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and single sign-on (SSO).



User Context:



When selecting IDaaS solutions, self-service options, user-friendliness, and a positive user experience are increasingly important considerations for organisations.



Integration of Machine Learning (ML) with Artificial Intelligence (AI):



IDaaS solutions are made more capable by the use of AI and ML technologies, which improve threat detection, authentication, and adaptive access controls.



Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:



The market for identification as a service (IDaaS) is characterised by fierce competition, a constantly changing landscape, and a growing need for secure identity and access management solutions due to changing technology trends. Prominent industry participants, such as Okta, OneLogin, Microsoft Azure Active Directory, IBM Cloud Identity, and Ping Identity, among others, are deeply involved in intense rivalry aimed at improving their products and growing their market shares. The market is divided into different segments according to different criteria, including industry verticals (IT and telecommunications, healthcare, finance, retail, and others), organisation size (small and medium-sized enterprises, large enterprises), deployment models (public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud), and geographic locations.



Browse Other Reports:



Digital BSS Market



AdTech Market



Cybersecurity Insurance Market



Traffic Management Market



Remote Work Security Market



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/identity-as-a-service-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/identity-as-a-service.asp