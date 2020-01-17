2023 Organ-on-Chip Market Size, Key Players Analysis and Forecast by TBRC

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- The organ-on-chip market consists of sales of organs-on-chips by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture organs-on-chips used for drug development, toxicity testing, and personalized medicine research. Organs-on-chips (OOCs) are small plastic devices with biocompatible microfluidic chambers containing multiple live human cells in a 3D culture that simulate key physiological functions of body organs. Organs-on-chips that mimic the organ level physiology of humans are a promising alternative to animal models.



Organ-On-Chip Market Segmentation

By Organ Type - The organ-on-chip market can be segmented by product type into

a) Lung-On-Chip

b) Multi-Organs On Chip

c) Heart-On-Chip

d) Liver-On-Chip

e) Intestine-On-Chip

f) Kidney-On-Chip

g) Skin-On-Chip

h) Blood-Brain-Barrier-On-Chip

i) Other Organ Models

Liver-on-chip had the highest growth rate of nearly 76.2% during the historic period.



By Application The organ-on-chip market can be segmented by application into

a) Toxicology Research

b) Drug Discovery

c) Molecular Biology

d) Disease Modelling

e) Food Safety

f) Other Applications

Drug discovery had the highest growth rate of nearly 72.1% during the historic period.



By End Users The organ-on-chip market can be segmented by end users into

a) Biopharmaceutical companies

b) Academics

c) Food & Beverages

d) Other commercial industries

Academics had the highest growth rate of nearly 71.5% during the historic period.



By Products And Services The organ-on-chip market can be segmented by products and services

a) Devices

b) Testing Services

Devices had the highest growth rate of nearly 70.6% during the historic period.



By Type Of Material The organ-on-chip market can be segmented by type of material

a) Polymer

b) PDMS

c) Glass

d) Silicon

Polymer had the highest growth rate of nearly 207.8% during the historic period.



